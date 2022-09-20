TechnoGuy001

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2degrees Fritzbox ignoring incoming call after an ~20mins
#300583 20-Sep-2022 13:38
We've recently switched to 2d broadband + landline, but the landline only accepts incoming and outgoing calls for like 20-30 mins after a fritzbox reboot, then it will only do outgoing calls (normal beeeeep when you pick up the landline). Give fritz another reboot and incoming calls works for a few mins again, then stops, etc.

 

So any calls we get while the fritzbox is denying incoming calls goings into 2d's built in voicemail system (not on the fritzbox), which I've setup to email me. At least that works.

 

I tried to email 2d about it, they took a week to reply asking to verify ID, done that, then a week later got an email saying they tried to call us but couldn't get through. They didn't call my cell, I have no missed calls, so they must have called the landline. Which is why I'm contacting them. The best they could offer was to reset the router remotely, which I've done, it doesn't help.

 

So I'm hoping I get more luck here.

 

 

 

My setup: I've setup our UDM to connect to 2d for internet, then plugged in there FRITZ!Box 7530 they sent us into the UDM.

 

All my settings in 2d's online portal are per default, as are the ones in the Fritz!Box (excluding what's needed to tell it to use existing internet).

 

FritzBox settings changed:

 

Internet > Account Information > Internet Connection

 

"Internet Service Provider": other internet service provider (setting to 2degrees removes the below 2 options)

 

"Connect via": Connection to an external modem or router

 

"Operating Mode": Share existing internet connection in the network (Mesh Wi-Fi / IP client mode)

 

 

 

I think I've left everything else per default.

 

 

 

The fritzbox reports everything is golden on for the phone line.

 

The "Diagnostics > Function" reports everything is good too.

 

And nothing to report on the "System > Event Log"

 

No incoming calls show in the "Telephony > Calls" - Call List, after those 20-30mins pass after a reboot.

 

 

 

Anyone had similar issues like this and know of a fix?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  #2970502 20-Sep-2022 14:29
What did 2degrees support say when you called them? Their phone support is quite good, but many business seem to mostly ignore email.

  #2970511 20-Sep-2022 14:51
Personally I prefer to communicate by writing. I do realise many companies don't support this well.

 

I leave calling as a last option. (it doesn't help that cell reception here isn't great, which is why we have a landline. I could call on the landline, but if they're going to do resets and things with the landline, will be tricky to stay on the call with 2d) 

  #2970515 20-Sep-2022 14:56
I know phone support is your last option, it is 2 degrees primary option, I suggest you use that. You may have to plug in your fritz directly into the ONT for diagnosis.



  #2970517 20-Sep-2022 14:57
There would be no fault if plugged into ONT.




  #2970518 20-Sep-2022 14:58
You need to use the fritz as the router for them to support it. Putting it behind another nat device that may or may not keep connections alive is why this happens. You cant expect them to troubleshoot an unsupported configuration like this.

 

 




  #2970519 20-Sep-2022 14:58
timmmay: I know phone support is your last option, it is 2 degrees primary option, I suggest you use that. You may have to plug in your fritz directly into the ONT for diagnosis.

 

You might be right.

 

I've just given the fritzbox another factory reset and plugged it direct into the ONT, now to wait an hour or so for it to pickup the phone settings. See if the problem persists, and give 2d a call.

  #2970520 20-Sep-2022 15:01
richms:

 

You need to use the fritz as the router for them to support it. Putting it behind another nat device that may or may not keep connections alive is why this happens. You cant expect them to troubleshoot an unsupported configuration like this.

 

Good point. I was hoping I didn't need to do that. For various reasons I don't like the fritzbox brand, and hoping to only use it for the landline.

 

But if the phone line works fine with the fritzbox connected direct to the ONT, I might have to think about doing that till our contact ends.

