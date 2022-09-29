I just got set up with hyperfibre and while it is quick, its internet connectivity seems to be unreliable... I am using their Zyxel AX7501-80 router and Orbi 6 mesh (in AP mode), but the internet connection keeps dropping which makes using hardware like chromecast with google TV a mission impossible.

I have a netgear multigig router but it doesnt have an ATA built in like the Zxyel does so am wanting to use a Cisco ATA adaptor. What settings will I need to use/where can I find them?

Hope this makes sense?