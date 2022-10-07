Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Setting up Prime Video, 2Degrees
#300826 7-Oct-2022 15:13
Does a subscription need to end before setting up. My subscription expires on 9th, just I’m trying to sync with 2degrees billing on broadband.

 

The instructions  with 2 degrees email say can set up just before current account finish’s. I have canceled the Prime Video account expiry date is 9th Oct.

 

‘I rather be able to set up under current account so don’t lose watch lists. 2Degrees email sent 12th Sept, so have till 11th when 30 days up.

 

When I sign into prime video account from 2degrees link get directed to this web site.

 

https://www.primevideo.com/region/fe/subscriptions/external/ineligible?pageId=twodegreesnz&statusCode=CUSTOMER_INELIGIBLE

 

 

  #2978775 7-Oct-2022 16:15
Got through on phone. Couldn’t resolve so will wait for Monday when Prime Video account expires, see if will work then.

 

If not will create new Prime Video account with different email address, goodbye watch lists etc 😔

 

Expect new Prime Video account will work as last resort, if not said they’ll work something out.

