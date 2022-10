As discovered on this thread, Web, Email and DNS hosting for iSERVE and Kiwi Web Host is being moved to a new provider. https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=81&topicid=299490

So far I haven't had any communication for @2degrees about it, and the only people who seem to have been informed about the possibility of web and email hosting being moved to another company are those with domain names registered with them, and not standalone web hosting customers.