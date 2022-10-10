kiwifidget:

We upgraded our home security alarm system a couple of months ago.

We chose the cellular option and get a txt every time there is activity on the system.

This means a text for actual alarms but also every time we set and unset the alarm when we go in and out.

Easily 20 texts a week, probably more.

It also has a feature to allow us to text the system so we can open our gate remotely.

The installer put in a VF sim but this often failed to get signal.

A 2D pre-pay sim was put in a month ago, and this is working well.

However, it relies on me remembering to pay $10 every month.

The chap in-store was unable to offer anything better.

Either pre-pay $10/m or 50c for each time it sends a text.

The $10/m is definitely the cheaper option.

Is this the best way to setup a cellular alarm system?