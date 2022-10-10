Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Best 2D sim/plan for use in security system?
kiwifidget

"Cookie"
2658 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#300869 10-Oct-2022 12:47


We upgraded our home security alarm system a couple of months ago.

 

We chose the cellular option and get a txt every time there is activity on the system.

 

This means a text for actual alarms but also every time we set and unset the alarm when we go in and out.

 

Easily 20 texts a week, probably more.

 

It also has a feature to allow us to text the system so we can open our gate remotely.

 

The installer put in a VF sim but this often failed to get signal.

 

A 2D pre-pay sim was put in a month ago, and this is working well.

 

However, it relies on me remembering to pay $10 every month.

 

The chap in-store was unable to offer anything better.

 

Either pre-pay $10/m or 50c for each time it sends a text.

 

The $10/m is definitely the cheaper option.

 

Is this the best way to setup a cellular alarm system?






NickMack
876 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2980084 10-Oct-2022 12:51


Hiya,

 

 

 

What make/brand of Alarm is it - I opted for a Paradox Alarm with an IP module so I can fully control the alarm remotely. SMS isn't guaranteed delivery and can be delayed, hence why I opted for remotely connecting via phoe app/IP. I can also get pop up notifications on all things I deem relevant. :-)

 

 

 

Nick.




 


 
 
 



Stu

Stu
Hammered
6739 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2980135 10-Oct-2022 13:08


Can the $10 prepay plan not use their Autopay feature? Simply renew the plan each month by pinging your credit card $10 each time it's due? You should be able to set this up in the 2Degrees app on a phone, or by logging in to their website (you'll need to set up a login for that prepay number).






 



 

 

 

 

Stu

Stu
Hammered
6739 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2980137 10-Oct-2022 13:12


NickMack:

Hiya,


 


What make/brand of Alarm is it - I opted for a Paradox Alarm with an IP module so I can fully control the alarm remotely. SMS isn't guaranteed delivery and can be delayed, hence why I opted for remotely connecting via phoe app/IP. I can also get pop up notifications on all things I deem relevant. :-)


 


Nick.



The IP module on our Paradox is only setup for us to set/unset, but activations are sent to a monitoring company. I really must get this changed.






 



 

 

 

 



kiwifidget

"Cookie"
2658 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2980142 10-Oct-2022 13:20


It's a Bosch 6000.

 

I specifically asked in-store if I could setup auto-pay to my credit card and he said it couldn't be done with a pre-pay sim.

 

 






NickMack
876 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2980179 10-Oct-2022 15:30


kiwifidget:

 

It's a Bosch 6000.

 

I specifically asked in-store if I could setup auto-pay to my credit card and he said it couldn't be done with a pre-pay sim.

 

 

 

 

 

 

IP Module - https://csproducts.co.nz/products/solution-6000-tcp-ip-interface-module/

 

Demo of the app - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QcemKN3SeBA

 

 




 

tripper1000
1497 posts

Uber Geek


  #2980182 10-Oct-2022 15:39


Get it on IP and then use data sharing so the sim can use data from your main account and you'll never have to worry about it again.

 

 

 

https://www.2degrees.nz/help/mobile-help/sharing/shared-data 

kiwifidget

"Cookie"
2658 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2980190 10-Oct-2022 16:09


I considered IP but went with cellular to remove reliance on fibre in a power cut.

 

The router, UNT and WAP do have a UPS but it wont last hours and hours.

 

So going back to my original query, is a pre-pay sim the best cellular option?

 

 












