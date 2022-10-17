Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Switching from Orcon to 2degrees with Google Nest WiFi
pebblequads

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#301935 17-Oct-2022 12:24
Send private message

Hi all, 

 

Long time reader, first time poster. 

 

Today my connection just went over from Orcon to 2degrees and given I'm using Google Nest WiFi connected in the fibre box I thought everything would be auto switched over and internet would connect instantly. This doesn't seem to be the case...

 

I have tried restarting but no avail. 

 

My last resort is to factory reset but don't really want to setup all the devices again... 

 

Has anyone else done this switch or know more about the GNW router set up and 2degrees? I know that only the newer GNW have vlan tagging, which I believe I have (kept the one Orcon provided when I signed up in November 2020 when they had the new one)

 

Thanks in advance!

pebblequads

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2983662 17-Oct-2022 12:31
Send private message quote this post

Hold fire... inputting username and password into PPPoE WAN settings might be a good start...

