Orcon cancel within first x days
genegeney

29 posts

Geek


#301946 17-Oct-2022 20:42
Hi everyone,

 

Just moved from 2Degrees to Orcon, as I wanted a provider that doesn't use PPPOE, and am quite disappointed with the download speeds I'm getting.  Downloading from Microsoft or nVidia is maxing out at 20mb/s where it used to be much faster.  I'm also getting quite poor SpeedTest results across the board.

 

Does anyone know if Orcon have a right to cancel the service within a certain number of days of taking it on?  I think I want to go back to 2Degrees and just stomach the PPPOE.

 

Cheers,

 

Gene

cokemaster
Exited
4561 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2984037 17-Oct-2022 21:57
I suspect giving them a call/chat first and giving them an opportunity to remedy the issue would be the first step in this journey.

 

 




St1ick
113 posts

Master Geek


  #2984038 17-Oct-2022 22:00
2degrees and Orcon are about to have a merger, so there was not much point of switching between the two

genegeney

29 posts

Geek


  #2984040 17-Oct-2022 22:03
cokemaster:

 

I suspect giving them a call/chat first and giving them an opportunity to remedy the issue would be the first step in this journey.

 

 

 

 

Why bother?  It's obviously an issue with their network - I haven't changed a single thing, other than setting DHCP instead of PPPOE on my Sophos XG Firewall, since switching from what was a rock solid 2Degrees connection.  I'd much rather just call this little experiment quits and head back to 2Degrees.  My question is whether anyone knows if they allow that within a certain time frame after ordering.  



genegeney

29 posts

Geek


  #2984043 17-Oct-2022 22:05
St1ick: 2degrees and Orcon are about to have a merger, so there was not much point of switching between the two

 

Maybe.  But how long before the networks are fully integrated and using the same infrastructure?

lxsw20
3008 posts

Uber Geek


  #2984044 17-Oct-2022 22:05
What DNS servers are you using?

genegeney

29 posts

Geek


  #2984045 17-Oct-2022 22:05
lxsw20:

 

What DNS servers are you using?

 

 

Hey - I use 1.1.1.2 and 1.0.0.2.

nztim
2423 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2984053 17-Oct-2022 22:23
genegeney:

Maybe.  But how long before the networks are fully integrated and using the same infrastructure?



Not sure but a trace route to our DC from a 2degrees UFB no longer goes over the WLG-IX




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

