genegeney:

Hi everyone,

Just moved from 2Degrees to Orcon, as I wanted a provider that doesn't use PPPOE, and am quite disappointed with the download speeds I'm getting. Downloading from Microsoft or nVidia is maxing out at 20mb/s where it used to be much faster. I'm also getting quite poor SpeedTest results across the board.

Does anyone know if Orcon have a right to cancel the service within a certain number of days of taking it on? I think I want to go back to 2Degrees and just stomach the PPPOE.

Cheers,

Gene