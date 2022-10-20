Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2Degrees Also Double Dipped Credit Card Prepay Topups!
#301981 20-Oct-2022 09:38
Lot's of publicity around 2D double dipping broadband payments.....they also double dipped credit card Prepays too.

 

2 Topups I did have been double dipped too.

  #2985182 20-Oct-2022 10:41
Now this sounds familiar.

 

We recently put a 2d sim in our security system, and the first time Himself topped up (online), he swears he chose $10 but $20 was charged to his credit card.

 

I presumed the mistake was him, but I might have to take that back!




  #2985184 20-Oct-2022 10:43
from the 2degrees website status page

 

Update 10.35am Oct 20: the charging issue was created by a processing error at our bank. The error has been sorted and the bank’s been working since it was discovered yesterday afternoon to ensure all incorrect charges are reversed. Depending on who you bank with, the charges may be reversed immediately or take slightly longer. Rest assured, there is no data or privacy breach. We apologise again and will continue updating affected customers as we receive updates from the bank.

 

UPDATE 6.40pm Oct 19: The team have been working hard to get this sorted and the incorrect transactions should be reversed in the next few hours. If you don't see this come through fire us a private message with your details and the team will be in touch as soon as possible.

 

UPDATE 5.29pm Oct 19: We're aware some customers have received additional charges for payments they made yesterday. The team are working hard to have this sorted as quickly as possible, and all incorrect charges will be refunded. We apologise for this mistake and we'll be in touch with affected customers to get this sorted ASAP.

