I find myself needing a router that has more "guts" in the wifi department than the Frtizbox that has been.supplied by 2degrees.



Will the Netgear RAX70 router work ok on 2degrees Broadband?



https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETNGR66600/NETGEAR-NightHawk-RAX70-AX88-Stream-Wi-Fi-Router-T