I have a customer that traveled to the Philippines recently, the moment she tried checking her Outlook over there it failed and hasn't worked since. Her iPhone and iPad stopped working too but she can still use Webmail.

Once she was back in NZ I tried every imaginable setting to get it working, starting with the official settings. We changed her email password via the Orcon website which worked for Webmail but made no difference for POP/IMAP.

We contacted customer support and they did confirm that connections from overseas can be blocked but after a few days got an email back saying the "fault was closed as we do not support the setup of your email through any 3rd party clients, apps or websites." but also "We have checked your email and confirmed there's nothing on our end that will stop it from being setup through other apps".

I've been setting up email clients for over 25 years now and it just refuses to work. The error message is always "Authentication failed", the only other time I had a webmail working but POP/IMAP not was on Spark and it was a password mismatch between webmail and POP but a password change fixed it. Does anyone have ideas that might help us get it working?

Thanks in advance.