Assuming you already have an eSIM phone you need to call 2degrees and tell them you can't get into a store and you want the remote eSIM swap process. They should transfer you to an escalation team who will confirm your identity and then do a SIM swap to a new eSIM and email you the new QR code as a PDF.

You can't use your existing QR code on another phone, only the first one it was downloaded to.