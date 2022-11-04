Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Mobile account has somehow become credit limit barred and when I tried to ring 2degrees they say they have closed their call queue!!!!!!
pdotie

7 posts

Wannabe Geek


#302172 4-Nov-2022 10:10
As per the subject line - my mobile account has somehow got credit limit barred despite showing $0.20 as the only outstanding usage and when I have rung them to try and sort it out I get a recorded message saying that because they are so busy they have closed the queue to avoid people having to wait too long, and to try again later.

 

I am assuming the credit issue may be because they have tried two set up two handset interest free deals but had to cancel both of them because they couldn't find stock, but either way its pretty awful to not actually be able to contact someone when my phone won't allow me to send a text to the UK to my elderly dad!

 

I know some contact centres are struggling with wait times at the moment, but to completely close the queue seems crazy and the worst level of service. 

 

Does anyone know how I could go about getting my credit limit lifted without having to talk to someone?  I cant see that I owe anything on the account so it doesnt seem to make sense that I make a payment, especially since I dont actually know how much that would require.

 

 

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
12142 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2991754 4-Nov-2022 10:19
Try them on Twitter, they're active there most of the time. 




cokemaster
Exited
4585 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2991758 4-Nov-2022 10:43
Just to clarify, @pdotie… you’ve tried calling this morning and they’ve “closed the queue”?
I could remotely understand a few hours before the queues actually close… but if they’re not accepting calls right now… wow.




webhosting

vexxxboy
3898 posts

Uber Geek


  #2991760 4-Nov-2022 10:46
i guess they want to make sure there is no argument that they are the worst in customer service wait times.




cokemaster
Exited
4585 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2991763 4-Nov-2022 10:49
On the credit limit front - can you adjust it on the 2 degrees portal? I seem to remember that you could set spend limits on a connection by connection basis?

I’m not an active 2 degrees customer so can’t confirm for myself.

I also just tried going through to customer support via 0800 022022. It takes a while to navigate but does look like the queue is accepting calls in. No idea on wait times though.




SaltyNZ
6288 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2991764 4-Nov-2022 10:55
cokemaster: On the credit limit front - can you adjust it on the 2 degrees portal?

 

 

 

That's Spend Limit. Credit Limit is operator-determined. (But before anyone asks - this isn't one I can help with, OP has to talk to Care).




