HelplmChoking

Does anyone have a simple fix for (I think) wrongly provisioned 2Degrees Fibre?
#302532 29-Nov-2022 18:52
I see this sort of thing has popped up at least once before (but without a solution on the thread!) so hopefully people have a simple fix.

We recently switched from Spark to 2D about a month or two ago, supposedly getting the base 300mbps fibre speeds - the same as our old Spark connection.
But, so far, we've been stuck with 100mbps down and ~75mbps up. It's a very stable 100mbps, I haven't spotted it going more than 1mbps up or down, but it's also a third of what it should be.

I've done the usual, rebooted the ONT and 2Degrees supplied Fritzbox router, reset router to default just in case, tried 2 other routers, used LAN and WiFi connections across a dozen or so devices and no matter what, it's firmly the same speed. Hoped it'd resolve itself after a billing cycle, but no dice.

I'm pretty certain this is going to be a provisioning problem, but after 6 attempts at calling support over 4 days - all over an hour on hold - and an email that's been ignored for three weeks now, I'm not sure how the heck I'm meant to get it fixed with no way to contact support.

I did consider taking it up with Chorus, but we all know what they're like to deal with... So if anyone has an easy way to push the connection through, I'd love to know about it!

  #3003292 29-Nov-2022 18:57
What location are you in?

You are not a Chorus customer so you can't deal with them

  #3003296 29-Nov-2022 19:06
Linux: What location are you in?

You are not a Chorus customer so you can't deal with them

 

 

 

Wellington city. In fairness, this is the first real issue I've had with internet connections in the near 10 years I've lived here so I'm not exactly fuming about it, it's more frustrating to have to limit my bandwidth everywhere to avoid saturating the connection.

 

 

 

And yeah, I know I'm not a Chorus customer but I always have that nagging feeling that problems are most often on their side and solved when issues reach them.

  #3003297 29-Nov-2022 19:07
Yep sounds misprovisioned. You’ll need to contact them but good luck doing so currently. There may be somebody here who should be able to get you fixed up.

2degrees default to a 100Mbit profile for new customers then automation normally kicks in within 24hrs to correct it.




  #3003298 29-Nov-2022 19:10
michaelmurfy: Yep sounds misprovisioned. You’ll need to contact them but good luck doing so currently. There may be somebody here who should be able to get you fixed up.

2degrees default to a 100Mbit profile for new customers then automation normally kicks in within 24hrs to correct it.

 

Sounds about right. It's going to be even trickier since it's not my account but my flatmate (who owns the house). He's completely clueless when it comes to anything tech and honestly probably wouldn't notice if we were stuck at 10mbps, so these things have become my job 😅

 

Guess I'll keep trying to call when I get some gaps at work and see if I can get through eventually.

