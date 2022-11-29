HelplmChoking

I see this sort of thing has popped up at least once before (but without a solution on the thread!) so hopefully people have a simple fix.



We recently switched from Spark to 2D about a month or two ago, supposedly getting the base 300mbps fibre speeds - the same as our old Spark connection.

But, so far, we've been stuck with 100mbps down and ~75mbps up. It's a very stable 100mbps, I haven't spotted it going more than 1mbps up or down, but it's also a third of what it should be.



I've done the usual, rebooted the ONT and 2Degrees supplied Fritzbox router, reset router to default just in case, tried 2 other routers, used LAN and WiFi connections across a dozen or so devices and no matter what, it's firmly the same speed. Hoped it'd resolve itself after a billing cycle, but no dice.



I'm pretty certain this is going to be a provisioning problem, but after 6 attempts at calling support over 4 days - all over an hour on hold - and an email that's been ignored for three weeks now, I'm not sure how the heck I'm meant to get it fixed with no way to contact support.



I did consider taking it up with Chorus, but we all know what they're like to deal with... So if anyone has an easy way to push the connection through, I'd love to know about it!