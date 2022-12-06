turtleattacks

Hi team,

I currently have an iPhone and have a 2degrees eSIM with a local 4G data sim card here in Taiwan.



Obviously, I use my data SIM for all my internet traffic and mainly have my eSIM turned off.



Sometimes I switch it on to see if I have any voicemails or text messages, however the "Data Roaming" setting is always switched off.

Today, in the 2degrees app it says I've been charged $16 which is a bit annoying.



The 2degrees app or SCP isn't of much help because it doesn't load any historical usage anymore and I definitely do not want to call their call centre with all the wait time.