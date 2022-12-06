Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Will I be charged roaming costs if my data is switched off on my 2degrees eSIM?
turtleattacks

#302612 6-Dec-2022 14:33
Hi team,

 

I currently have an iPhone and have a 2degrees eSIM with a local 4G data sim card here in Taiwan. 

Obviously, I use my data SIM for all my internet traffic and mainly have my eSIM turned off. 

Sometimes I switch it on to see if I have any voicemails or text messages, however the "Data Roaming" setting is always switched off. 

 

Today, in the 2degrees app it says I've been charged $16 which is a bit annoying. 

The 2degrees app or SCP isn't of much help because it doesn't load any historical usage anymore and I definitely do not want to call their call centre with all the wait time. 

 

SaltyNZ
  #3006338 6-Dec-2022 14:42
Any activity will trigger the charge. This includes (in the immediate instance) a call that goes to voicemail, and you would see those charges on your daily balance.

 

However, if the only usage in the day is the unanswered call to voicemail then a bill time process runs which should refund the charges. This means that you might see some charges on your account during the month which don't appear on the bill at the end.




turtleattacks

  #3006340 6-Dec-2022 14:46
SaltyNZ:

 

Any activity will trigger the charge. This includes (in the immediate instance) a call that goes to voicemail, and you would see those charges on your daily balance.

 

However, if the only usage in the day is the unanswered call to voicemail then a bill time process runs which should refund the charges. This means that you might see some charges on your account during the month which don't appear on the bill at the end.

 

 


Thanks - no calls were made, only seeing if I had received any incoming voicemail notification text messages (SMS).

 

I actually remember colleagues working on this when I was ex-2D, good to see it working now. 

 

p.s. is "Usage & Spend" supposed to be drawing blank in SCP?

SaltyNZ
  #3006348 6-Dec-2022 14:54
As far as I know you should still be able to see historical info in SCP but it isn't really my area.




Linux
  #3006353 6-Dec-2022 15:09
@turtleattacks Use WiFi calling on the 2degrees eSIM by just connecting to WiFi

Zero roaming charges

