Just about to leave for a few weeks over Christmas and havent been abroad since covid.

As I understand it, there is no more option to just "go casual" for roaming, and whilst I don't want to make calls when I am away, having the opportunity to still receive texts is probably important if possible which I understand is not chargeable?

How do I minimise spend? I assume I need to turn mobile data off, which means no accidental charges, and then set a spend control to less than $8?

If I decide I need to make a call, can I then just set the spend limit above $8 and it will trigger the charge for the day?

If Spend Control is set to $7 will my phone still work?

What happens if I get a voicemail/inbound call and my Spend Control is set to a level where the $8 can not get triggered, does the call just fail to connect?