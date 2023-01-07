Hello,

I am trying to set up a spare PC on my home network as a dedicated server for an old game which requires ports to be forwarded. As I understand, with 2Degrees being CGNAT, port forwarding is not an option without a static IP. So plan A is paying an extra 10 bucks a month for a static IP.

I do note, however, that the game I am using has the option for hosting via IPv6. I don't really know anything about IPv6, but am wondering if I take the time to set it up whether I will be able to port forward without needing a static IP?

Currently on ultra fibre plan, with Orbi configured as per: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/NetgearISPSettings#sparkorbi

Cheers in advance!