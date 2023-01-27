Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
5G on 2 Degrees - no data, but working with 4G
#303241 27-Jan-2023 09:22
Is anyone lese having issues with their data connection when their 2 Degrees phone switches to a 5G connection?

 

My phone (Samsung Galaxy S21) works fine when on 4G.  But recently when it switches to a 5G connection I get no data connection, browsers says not connected. The phone says 5G with 4 bars so it seems to be connecting to the 5G network ok.  Just not getting nay data.

 

The exact same thing has been happening to colleague of mine at work and he's got an iPhone.

 

I checked the phone connection settings, and the 2 Degrees status pages, but can see anything obvious.

 

Currently on hold with 2D to see if can get this fixed..........but have been waiting for 15 minutes.....apparently my call IS important to them 🙄

 

  #3027762 27-Jan-2023 09:54
I had this the other day, but as I have only had a 5G capable phone for a week, I didn't know if it was somehow user error...




  #3027786 27-Jan-2023 10:29
Sooooo....after 30 minutes of holding, and working through the usual "have you tried rebooting the phone, have reset the network settings, are you on flight mode" etc. etc., it was escalated to up the support chain and I was told that indeed 2 Degrees are having 5G data issues in the Auckland CBD area. 

 

I noticed this about a week ago......so I hope they fix the 'issues' soon.  In the mean time they advised to set the network options to 4G/3G/2G.

 

Nothing on their network status page about this which is annoying.  I wouldn't have called if they simply stated they are having 5G issues.

 

