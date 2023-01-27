Is anyone lese having issues with their data connection when their 2 Degrees phone switches to a 5G connection?

My phone (Samsung Galaxy S21) works fine when on 4G. But recently when it switches to a 5G connection I get no data connection, browsers says not connected. The phone says 5G with 4 bars so it seems to be connecting to the 5G network ok. Just not getting nay data.

The exact same thing has been happening to colleague of mine at work and he's got an iPhone.

I checked the phone connection settings, and the 2 Degrees status pages, but can see anything obvious.

Currently on hold with 2D to see if can get this fixed..........but have been waiting for 15 minutes.....apparently my call IS important to them 🙄

M