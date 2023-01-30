Hi All,
Since last Monday (23rd of January - ~midday) there is has been really inconsistent latency trans-tasman, it may be something to do with the decommissioning/consolidation of the old 2degrees (Snap) network peerings or completely unrelated, anyone else seeing something similar?
Change / issue occuring
CHC-Sydney view - 2degrees speedtest server - statler.snap.net.nz
Sydney->CHC view - Sydney to home connection
>tracert -4 statler.snap.net.nz - Good
Tracing route to statler.snap.net.nz [111.69.56.57]
over a maximum of 30 hops:
1 <1 ms <1 ms <1 ms thenet01.thenet.gen.nz [192.168.0.1]
2 7 ms 5 ms 9 ms 12.7.69.111.static.snap.net.nz [111.69.7.12]
3 * * * Request timed out.
4 41 ms 41 ms 41 ms 58.56.69.111.static.snap.net.nz [111.69.56.58]
5 41 ms 41 ms 41 ms statler.snap.net.nz [111.69.56.57]
Trace complete.
>tracert -4 statler.snap.net.nz - Bad
Tracing route to statler.snap.net.nz [111.69.56.57]
over a maximum of 30 hops:
1 <1 ms <1 ms <1 ms thenet01.thenet.gen.nz [192.168.0.1]
2 2 ms 2 ms 1 ms 12.7.69.111.static.snap.net.nz [111.69.7.12]
3 * * * Request timed out.
4 69 ms 73 ms 73 ms 58.56.69.111.static.snap.net.nz [111.69.56.58]
5 101 ms 130 ms 130 ms statler.snap.net.nz [111.69.56.57]
Trace complete.