Hi All,

Since last Monday (23rd of January - ~midday) there is has been really inconsistent latency trans-tasman, it may be something to do with the decommissioning/consolidation of the old 2degrees (Snap) network peerings or completely unrelated, anyone else seeing something similar?

Change / issue occuring

CHC-Sydney view - 2degrees speedtest server - statler.snap.net.nz

Sydney->CHC view - Sydney to home connection

>tracert -4 statler.snap.net.nz - Good

Tracing route to statler.snap.net.nz [111.69.56.57]

over a maximum of 30 hops:

1 <1 ms <1 ms <1 ms thenet01.thenet.gen.nz [192.168.0.1]

2 7 ms 5 ms 9 ms 12.7.69.111.static.snap.net.nz [111.69.7.12]

3 * * * Request timed out.

4 41 ms 41 ms 41 ms 58.56.69.111.static.snap.net.nz [111.69.56.58]

5 41 ms 41 ms 41 ms statler.snap.net.nz [111.69.56.57]

Trace complete.

>tracert -4 statler.snap.net.nz - Bad

Tracing route to statler.snap.net.nz [111.69.56.57]

over a maximum of 30 hops:

1 <1 ms <1 ms <1 ms thenet01.thenet.gen.nz [192.168.0.1]

2 2 ms 2 ms 1 ms 12.7.69.111.static.snap.net.nz [111.69.7.12]

3 * * * Request timed out.

4 69 ms 73 ms 73 ms 58.56.69.111.static.snap.net.nz [111.69.56.58]

5 101 ms 130 ms 130 ms statler.snap.net.nz [111.69.56.57]

Trace complete.

@aspired @pwner