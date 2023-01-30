Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)Trans-Tasman Traffic - Inconsistency
Hi All,

 

Since last Monday (23rd of January - ~midday) there is has been really inconsistent latency trans-tasman, it may be something to do with the decommissioning/consolidation of the old 2degrees (Snap) network peerings or completely unrelated, anyone else seeing something similar?

 

Change / issue occuring

 

 

CHC-Sydney view - 2degrees speedtest server - statler.snap.net.nz

 

 

Sydney->CHC view - Sydney to home connection

 

 

>tracert -4 statler.snap.net.nz - Good

 

Tracing route to statler.snap.net.nz [111.69.56.57]
over a maximum of 30 hops:

 

  1    <1 ms    <1 ms    <1 ms  thenet01.thenet.gen.nz [192.168.0.1]
  2     7 ms     5 ms     9 ms  12.7.69.111.static.snap.net.nz [111.69.7.12]
  3     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  4    41 ms    41 ms    41 ms  58.56.69.111.static.snap.net.nz [111.69.56.58]
  5    41 ms    41 ms    41 ms  statler.snap.net.nz [111.69.56.57]

 

Trace complete.

 

>tracert -4 statler.snap.net.nz - Bad

 

Tracing route to statler.snap.net.nz [111.69.56.57]
over a maximum of 30 hops:

 

  1    <1 ms    <1 ms    <1 ms  thenet01.thenet.gen.nz [192.168.0.1]
  2     2 ms     2 ms     1 ms  12.7.69.111.static.snap.net.nz [111.69.7.12]
  3     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  4    69 ms    73 ms    73 ms  58.56.69.111.static.snap.net.nz [111.69.56.58]
  5   101 ms   130 ms   130 ms  statler.snap.net.nz [111.69.56.57]

 

Trace complete.

 

@aspired @pwner




https://nick.mackechnie.co.nz | NZ ISP latency monitoring - https://smokeping.thenet.gen.nz 

Maybe I'm missing something but at least when I used to work there someone would be monitoring things like this. Is that not the case anymore?

boosacnoodle:

 

Maybe I'm missing something but at least when I used to work there someone would be monitoring things like this. Is that not the case anymore?

 

 

I can't comment on what happens now, other than saying when I worked there, that was my experience too.

 

Nick




https://nick.mackechnie.co.nz | NZ ISP latency monitoring - https://smokeping.thenet.gen.nz 

Ticket Raised with 2d for investigation.




https://nick.mackechnie.co.nz | NZ ISP latency monitoring - https://smokeping.thenet.gen.nz 

