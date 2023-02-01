As I'm on hold to 2degrees thought it may be just as quick asking on here (plus others will then know if what I suspect is the issue is correct).



I have a pay monthly plan which is sharing data to a prepay sim (which sits in a modem for when we go on a long-ish camping trip every summer). Today I received a text on my pay monthly sim from 2degrees saying I was no longer sharing data with the prepay number. I tried adding the sharing again but it failed. I then logged into my Your 2degrees account and the prepay number was no longer showing. I popped the prepay sim into a phone and no service. Fairly sure it has been disconnected.



For sure it has been more than a year since it was last used (not really been the weather for the usual long camping trip we do!) but I'm sure I read on here before (SaltyNZ) that because the prepay sim is connected through shared data that it doesn't have the same have to top up / use it a minimum of every 12 months to keep it active?



Any thoughts? My feeling is that maybe whilst you don't have to top it up that you do still have to at least use it one a year for it to remain active and I've just misunderstood.



Next question - as the prepay mobile number was only one digit different to my pay monthly one, I'd really like to get it reactivated as it's easy to remember. Anyone any experience with this (reactivating a recently disconnected number)?



Thanks!