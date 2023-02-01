Hi,

I have a few alarm systems reporting on different provider SIM cards depending on coverage and I've had Warehouse Mobile on one site for a couple of years now, and noticed recently it won't connect to data. I logged into the account area and there's credit available but under text, data and calls it says 0 and data says on hold - does anyone know if they've just canned casual data billing?

[Update]

Been told they don't do the casual data option anymore so I tried to purchase a $4 data pack, it took the credit but left it on hold, says 500MB data and then just left it on hold with 0MB available urgh