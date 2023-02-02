Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)2degrees fibre broadband issue
discretesound

12 posts

Geek


#303339 2-Feb-2023 15:38
Send private message quote this post

I’ve switched ISP from skinny to 2degrees and have been facing drop outs to my internet connection since the switch. Using speedtest from the Orbi App sometimes shows very slow speed or failing. The drop out will usually last a couple of hours a day.
I have tried resetting the provided Orbi Router, switching ethernet cables, even using my own Wifi Router is giving me the same outcome.

Getting in touch with 2degrees was difficult, and when i manage to get a hold of a rep, they mention everything is working on their end. They have raised a fault a couple of days ago but haven’t heard anything since.

Could this be a chorus problem? My networking knowledge is limited, so any advice is appreciated.

Create new topic
timmmay
19079 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3031002 2-Feb-2023 16:18
Send private message quote this post

2degrees fiber has been very reliable for me for years, with a Fritzbox. Keep going through their support, it's probably something on the client end is my guess.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: You will find anything you want at MightyApe.
Linux
9520 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3031018 2-Feb-2023 17:08
Send private message quote this post

My Gb Fibre connection on 2degrees is rock solid

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 