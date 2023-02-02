discretesound

I’ve switched ISP from skinny to 2degrees and have been facing drop outs to my internet connection since the switch. Using speedtest from the Orbi App sometimes shows very slow speed or failing. The drop out will usually last a couple of hours a day.

I have tried resetting the provided Orbi Router, switching ethernet cables, even using my own Wifi Router is giving me the same outcome.



Getting in touch with 2degrees was difficult, and when i manage to get a hold of a rep, they mention everything is working on their end. They have raised a fault a couple of days ago but haven’t heard anything since.



Could this be a chorus problem? My networking knowledge is limited, so any advice is appreciated.

