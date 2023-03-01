This is not meant to be negative at anyway towards 2degrees Customer Support.

I totally understand frontline customer support not being able to support customers that use non standard devices. It's a reasonable position and I don't take any issues with that. I'm aware by not using the old hardware that i got from them 8+ years ago i make life a bit more challenging for myself.

However, I was hoping I could get some insights from them about whats hapenning with my fibre line. (it's currently not working) All I managed to get from the phone call was "The session is invalid"

So -



I've running a Mikrotik box - it's establishing the pppoe connection to 2degrees. it's connected directly to the ont, and setup with vlan 10 - everything has been fine for the better part of the last 2 years. Theres been no intentional changes on my side.

approx 36 hours ago (evening of 27-02-23) - i lost connection. In the morning, i restarted the ont and was away laughing again.

approx 12 hours ago (evening of 28-02-23) - i lost connection again - and was unable to get it back to life. I've restarted all my equipment and checked settings and logs.

The logs in the Mirotik indicate a successful connection - then after a varying amount of time - i get "disconnected" - from time to time i get a message indication that the remote end forcibly disconnected me.

I can also see in my logs, i'm getting an IP Address assigned from the remote end.

Could someone advise where I should start in debugging this?