Fibre Down - Customer Support can't help support me
diablo2nd

Master Geek


#303694 1-Mar-2023 10:30
This is not meant to be negative at anyway towards 2degrees Customer Support.

 

I totally understand frontline customer support not being able to support customers that use non standard devices. It's a reasonable position and I don't take any issues with that. I'm aware by not using the old hardware that i got from them 8+ years ago i make life a bit more challenging for myself. 

 

 

 

However, I was hoping I could get some insights from them about whats hapenning with my fibre line. (it's currently not working) All I managed to get from the phone call was "The session is invalid"

 

 

 

So - 

I've running a Mikrotik box - it's establishing the pppoe connection to 2degrees. it's connected directly to the ont, and setup with vlan 10 - everything has been fine for the better part of the last 2 years. Theres been no intentional changes on my side.

 

 

 

approx 36 hours ago (evening of 27-02-23) - i lost connection. In the morning, i restarted the ont and was away laughing again. 

 

approx 12 hours ago (evening of 28-02-23) - i lost connection again - and was unable to get it back to life. I've restarted all my equipment and checked settings and logs. 

 

 

 

The logs in the Mirotik indicate a successful connection - then after a varying amount of time - i get "disconnected" - from time to time i get a message indication that the remote end forcibly disconnected me. 

 

 

 

I can also see in my logs, i'm getting an IP Address assigned from the remote end.

 

 

 

Could someone advise where I should start in debugging this?

trig42
Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3043492 1-Mar-2023 10:33
Put the old gear back in then call 2Degrees and ask them to fix it?

surfisup1000
Uber Geek


  #3043494 1-Mar-2023 10:38
I always take the free ISP router, just for this situation so you can eliminate your own router being the problem. 

 

Ask 2degrees to send you their free modem, then see if you still get the issue. 

 

Now that it isn't working at all, call 2degrees again and see if they can see anything. They can at least tell you whether the connection up to the ONT is working. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

diablo2nd

Master Geek


  #3043500 1-Mar-2023 10:53
trig42:

 

Put the old gear back in then call 2Degrees and ask them to fix it?

 

 

 

 

I'm in the process of digging out the old gear. It's buried in my shed somewhere. When I find it, i'll need to reconfigure it (or probably factory reset it) 

 

 

 

 

 

From this page - https://www.2degrees.nz/help/broadband-help/modem-settings/byo-modem-help, is 2degrees not require pppoe for fibre anymore? i'm reasonably certain that was required in the past

 

 



SATTV
Uber Geek


  #3043502 1-Mar-2023 10:54
It could be that 2D has changed you from PPPoE to DHCP

 

Change the wan setting on the Mikrotik to DHCP and see if that resolves the issue.

 

IP--> DHCP Client

 

you may need to edit the masq and firewall rules to match the new interface




diablo2nd

Master Geek


  #3043504 1-Mar-2023 10:58
Ooooo that might be related. I've noticed they seem to be doing some account transitioning so was wondering if they had changed some underlying connection thing at the same time

 

 

Linux
  #3043506 1-Mar-2023 11:01
They are migrating customers from 2d stack to the Vocus stack

allan
  #3043517 1-Mar-2023 11:17
Linux:

 

They are migrating customers from 2d stack to the Vocus stack 

 

The kind of think you might expect the Help Desk to have on their checklist... 🤨



diablo2nd

Master Geek


  #3043520 1-Mar-2023 11:20
:-O surely there customer support team would know that there were some underlying fundamental changes happenning. 

 

 

 

Although that might be a bit forward thinking 🤔

diablo2nd

Master Geek


  #3043521 1-Mar-2023 11:22
So 100% I no longer require pppoe - just the existing vlan + dhcp + updating the outgoing nat settings and wan interfaces

 

 

 

Thanks for the tips pointing me in the right direction.

trig42
  #3043524 1-Mar-2023 11:28
Nice, pity the Helpdesk didn't suggest it. Glad you're up and running.

diablo2nd

Master Geek


  #3043525 1-Mar-2023 11:28
Just want to add a massive shoutout to the wonderfull people of this community - I rarely have anything to contribute and when I do, It seems like i'm always coming with a problem. But I always get advice that leads me in the right direction. (not to mention better than the customer support...) 

 

 

 

Thanks everyone!

Linux
  #3043527 1-Mar-2023 11:29
You should of got a email from 2degrees about the migration

surfisup1000
Uber Geek


  #3043528 1-Mar-2023 11:31
trig42:

Nice, pity the Helpdesk didn't suggest it. Glad you're up and running.



Exceptionally poor service from 2degrees but unsurprising their frontline staff had no idea about configuration changes that would disable their customers routers.

diablo2nd

Master Geek


  #3043532 1-Mar-2023 11:35
Linux: You should of got a email from 2degrees about the migration

 

 

 

I did (i hadn't seen it before posting this however) but either way it wasn't a helpful email. 


 

----------------

 

Hi there,

 

We’ve been tinkering away behind the scenes on some upgrades to our systems. You don’t need to do anything, but there are a few changes you need to take note of:

 

What you need to know

 

     

  1. There’s a new online portal and app for your broadband account
    Manage your account, payments and all the good stuff you do with your broadband account online using the brand new My 2degrees and 2degrees Broadband app – available on the App Store and Google Play. Sign in now with the email address registered to your 2degrees Broadband account and your current online account password.
  2. Your broadband account number
    You’ve got a new broadband account number, it’s 123xxxxx.
  3. Your broadband bill
    Your next broadband bill will look a bit different to your last one and the date you usually get your bill and need to pay it by will be changing. We’ll email you a summary of your bill on 26 March 2023 with your new payment date and a link to easily access the full invoice in My 2degrees. We’ll charge the automatic payment method saved on your account on the payment due date, so you don’t need to do anything.

 

That's it!

 

Thanks,
The team at 2degrees

Behodar
  #3043539 1-Mar-2023 11:54
That's incredible. They've changed from PPPoE to DHCP yet they explictly say "you don't need to do anything"? Beggars belief.

