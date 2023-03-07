Is anyone else having issues with the trade-in site? I've been trying for over a week and every time I complete the details and hit submit it jumps to a new page with an error message with something along the lines of "well this is embarrassing, we have let the team know........". I did see another comment on the FB page from someone having the same issue last week.

I don't really want to spend over an hour waiting on the phone for a CSR, looking at the 2degree's FB page it appears they are under the pump at the moment.