#303750 7-Mar-2023 09:29
Is anyone else having issues with the trade-in site? I've been trying for over a week and every time I complete the details and hit submit it jumps to a new page with an error message with something along the lines of "well this is embarrassing, we have let the team know........". I did see another comment on the FB page from someone having the same issue last week.

 

I don't really want to spend over an hour waiting on the phone for a CSR, looking at the 2degree's FB page it appears they are under the pump at the moment.

  #3046659 7-Mar-2023 09:35
I went into a store and did it. I was never able to get satisfaction from the website when I was looking to upgrade. 




  #3046660 7-Mar-2023 09:41
Our nearest store is a 150km round trip so I'm hoping to resolve it online. I have messaged them via FB so hopefully someone will reply.

  #3046664 7-Mar-2023 09:52
Our nearest store is a 150km round trip so I'm hoping to resolve it online. I have messaged them via FB so hopefully someone will reply.

 

 

Yikes! 

 

I can understand why you'd be reluctant to take the journey to a store!!!




  #3046667 7-Mar-2023 09:54
The joys of living in Southland! 

  #3046731 7-Mar-2023 10:48
You have my sympathy.
I used to live in Riverton, nice place and people, but occasionally felt a bit isolated from the outside world.

 

The big city of Invercargill often beckoned when I was younger. 

  #3046734 7-Mar-2023 10:52
You have my sympathy.
I used to live in Riverton, nice place and people, but occasionally felt a bit isolated from the outside world.

 

The big city of Invercargill often beckoned when I was younger. 

 

 

 

 

Well in positive news Invercargill now has a new $180m mall and a lot of work is being done on upgrades in the inner city.

 

We also had an awesome summer down here, dry and hot.

 

 

 

But yeah, going into a store and a standard line from the salesperson being "we can order one in for you" does get as bit old. 

