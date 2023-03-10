My ISP (Slingshot) had provided a Modem. I presumed that the Modem was linked to this ISP and that I would need to keep using the same Modem. I have a Chorus fibre ONT. I had a problem with the Slingshot Modem and couldn't access the Internet. However, I had a spare Spark Modem and did a factory reset on this. After the reset, I was still able to have access to the Internet via my original ISP (Slingshot).

How is this ? Are the ISPs details stored in the ONT ? I have several other Modems (ex Trademe) that were originally with various other ISP's. If I try resetting these, am I likely to end up with the same result.