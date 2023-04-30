Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums > 2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus) > Why do discounts randomly disappear?
msukiwi

#304391 30-Apr-2023 11:02
Currently On Hold (As Usual) to 2D Broadband!

 

Once again, my next Invoice has just arrived and once again the $14 discount (Long standing) has once again "disappeared"!!!!!!!

 

Several times a year this happens and you have to wait endlessly On Hold listening to Bic Runga etc to once again (Usually without any problem) get it reinstated again!

 

WHY? Do they do it to everyone and hope a large percentage of the client base won't notice and just pay up????????????

 

Progressed from 9th in the queue to 6th in 20 minutes!

Linux
  #3069467 30-Apr-2023 11:06
@msukiwi Discounts are only applied for X number of months you can see these when logged into your broadband account online from the main Dashboard under ' Additional Services & Discounts '

 
 
 
 

msukiwi

  #3069469 30-Apr-2023 11:12
Linux:@msukiwi Discounts are only applied for X number of months you can see these when logged into your broadband account online from the main Dashboard under ' Additional Services & Discounts '

 

Thanks for that.

 

It means the last CSR lied about it being renewed for another year as "contract renewed"!

Linux
  #3069470 30-Apr-2023 11:15
I would say they forgot to apply the discount no one would of lied

