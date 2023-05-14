Hi there,



Our fibre stopped working two days ago. I've done the usual power cycling, didn't fix anything. Phoned the help desk, after 90 minutes of waiting and troubleshooting they tell me there have been "updates" in the background that do not appear to be compatible with my fritzbox, so they will send me a new router. OK, a little frustrating, but OK. The lights on the ont and router were fine, except for the light confirming that the router sees no internet connection.



Meantime, I have read in some places that I should be able to plug my computer straight into the ont, but this does not work. Is this right? I wanted to try this is a troubleshooting step, because I have an old lynksys router that I wanted to hook up in the meantime, and I can't make that work either. I guess I want to rule out a problem with the ONT.



I feel like I can pretty much rule-out fibre hardware errors, the cable is high and shouldn't have been damaged, the ont is up in a cupboard etc.



WiFi is working fine on both boxes, just no internet connection.



I'm worried I'll wait a week for the new 2degrees box only to find it is a different problem - otherwise, why can't I get the lynksys router to connect?



Cheers,