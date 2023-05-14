Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)2 Degrees fibre stopped working, troubleshooting

sxz

sxz

747 posts

Ultimate Geek


#304545 14-May-2023 09:00
Send private message quote this post

Hi there,

Our fibre stopped working two days ago. I've done the usual power cycling, didn't fix anything. Phoned the help desk, after 90 minutes of waiting and troubleshooting they tell me there have been "updates" in the background that do not appear to be compatible with my fritzbox, so they will send me a new router. OK, a little frustrating, but OK. The lights on the ont and router were fine, except for the light confirming that the router sees no internet connection.

Meantime, I have read in some places that I should be able to plug my computer straight into the ont, but this does not work. Is this right? I wanted to try this is a troubleshooting step, because I have an old lynksys router that I wanted to hook up in the meantime, and I can't make that work either. I guess I want to rule out a problem with the ONT.

I feel like I can pretty much rule-out fibre hardware errors, the cable is high and shouldn't have been damaged, the ont is up in a cupboard etc.

WiFi is working fine on both boxes, just no internet connection.

I'm worried I'll wait a week for the new 2degrees box only to find it is a different problem - otherwise, why can't I get the lynksys router to connect?

Cheers,

Create new topic

sxz

sxz

747 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3075961 14-May-2023 09:09
Send private message quote this post

I should add, the Pon button on the huwaei ONT is flashin green. I've googled that and see it could be a problem with the optical signal. Or ONT hardware. Randomly, this all started the day 2 degrees turned on 5g in my area. I wonder if the two things could be connected?

 
 
 
 

GoodSync. Easily back up and sync your files with GoodSync. Simple and secure file backup and synchronisation software will ensure that your files are never lost (affiliate link).
Linux
9805 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3075965 14-May-2023 09:54
Send private message quote this post

What model Fritzbox do you have? This does not sound correct at all

mrgsm021
1082 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3075970 14-May-2023 10:09
Send private message quote this post

Could this be another case of OP being migrated to the new Vocus stack causing the outage?



Stu

Stu
Hammered
7140 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3075973 14-May-2023 10:12
Send private message quote this post

Weren't 2 degrees switching some customers to their newly acquired (through the merger) systems, and you need to switch to DHCP from PPPOE, or something like that? The new gear will be the Orbi units configured for the new setup.

ETA my slow response, but as above.




It’s not that I’m agoraphobic, it’s just not safe to go out anymore.

 

Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

And remember; no matter where you go, there you are.

 

Referral Links: Sharesies Backblaze 

 

 

sxz

sxz

747 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3075979 14-May-2023 10:50
Send private message quote this post

It's a fritzbox 7490.

If she's right, and I need a new router, shouldn't I be able to make the linksys work? It's a wrt1900ac, so I think it's not too old...

SATTV
1424 posts

Uber Geek


  #3075980 14-May-2023 10:58
Send private message quote this post

sxz: It's a fritzbox 7490.

If she's right, and I need a new router, shouldn't I be able to make the linksys work? It's a wrt1900ac, so I think it's not too old...

 

Yes you could make the Linksys work.

 

Configure the WAN port to VLAN 10 DHCP and you should be good to go.

 

You could also change the WAN on the fritz to do the same.

 

John




I know enough to be dangerous

sxz

sxz

747 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3075982 14-May-2023 11:12
Send private message quote this post

I've just seen this from another geek one user @Monza in 2013:

"Depends on the ONT though. The Huawei ones (if you live Hamilton, Tauranga or Christchurch) a flashing PON light means that there is connectivity but the serial number of your ONT hasn't been provisioned to a OLT port. Once this is done then the PON light goes solid. Typical install the sub-contractor will finish all the civil and internal work, plug in ONT and get flashing PON light, call the NOC and give serial number and then solid PON light."

Still sounds to me like it's the ONT failing, since I can't make either router work and since the laptop won't work plugged directly into the ONT



SATTV
1424 posts

Uber Geek


  #3075986 14-May-2023 11:23
Send private message quote this post

sxz:

Still sounds to me like it's the ONT failing, since I can't make either router work and since the laptop won't work plugged directly into the ONT

 

Have you configured VLAN 10 on the ethernet port on your laptop? if not you wont get an internet connection.

 

 

 

John




I know enough to be dangerous

sxz

sxz

747 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3076001 14-May-2023 12:25
Send private message quote this post

sxz: I've just seen this from another geek one user @Monza in 2013:

"Depends on the ONT though. The Huawei ones (if you live Hamilton, Tauranga or Christchurch) a flashing PON light means that there is connectivity but the serial number of your ONT hasn't been provisioned to a OLT port. Once this is done then the PON light goes solid. Typical install the sub-contractor will finish all the civil and internal work, plug in ONT and get flashing PON light, call the NOC and give serial number and then solid PON light."

Still sounds to me like it's the ONT failing, since I can't make either router work and since the laptop won't work plugged directly into the ONT


I've tried setting up the linksys router, and it still won't connect. I've put it at DHCP automatic, and VLAN internet trunk at ID10, Tagged, priority 0. Can't see any other settings I can change, but it still doesn't work. Makes me think it's an ONT problem.

Spyware
3207 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3076061 14-May-2023 13:53
Send private message quote this post

Older 2Degrees connections still use PPPoE (VID=10 with correct account credentials) so unless you know you were using IPoE/DHCP I wouldn't assume it.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

sxz

sxz

747 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3076062 14-May-2023 13:56
Send private message quote this post

sxz:
sxz: I've just seen this from another geek one user @Monza in 2013:

"Depends on the ONT though. The Huawei ones (if you live Hamilton, Tauranga or Christchurch) a flashing PON light means that there is connectivity but the serial number of your ONT hasn't been provisioned to a OLT port. Once this is done then the PON light goes solid. Typical install the sub-contractor will finish all the civil and internal work, plug in ONT and get flashing PON light, call the NOC and give serial number and then solid PON light."

Still sounds to me like it's the ONT failing, since I can't make either router work and since the laptop won't work plugged directly into the ONT


I've tried setting up the linksys router, and it still won't connect. I've put it at DHCP automatic, and VLAN internet trunk at ID10, Tagged, priority 0. Can't see any other settings I can change, but it still doesn't work. Makes me think it's an ONT problem.


Sorry I can't see an option for how to do this. The linksys router doesn't work either, makes me think it's an ONT problem.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
75462 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3076064 14-May-2023 14:00
Send private message quote this post

And have you tried changing your Fritzbox to use VLAN 10 DHCP?




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync | Mighty Ape | Backblaze

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Google I/O Conference Kicks off With AI Advancements
Posted 12-May-2023 16:16

Dyson Airstrait Uses Only Air to Straigthen Hair
Posted 12-May-2023 16:05

Samsung A34 and A54 Review
Posted 12-May-2023 12:20

Ecovacs Unveils New Best-In-Class Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
Posted 10-May-2023 18:03

Amazon Kindle Scribe Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-May-2023 17:50

D-Link Launches the New Dsr-250v2 Unified Services VPN Router
Posted 10-May-2023 17:46

AWS Launches AWS Local Zones location in Auckland
Posted 10-May-2023 08:29

OPPO Find N2 Flip Review
Posted 7-May-2023 15:41

Ecovacs Robotics Launches WINBOT W1 PRO Window Cleaning Robot in New Zealand
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:44

JBL Launches Tour ONE M2 Headphones
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:38

JBL Launches Tour PRO 2 True Wireless Earphones
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:34

Samsung New Zealand Introduces 2023 Neo QLED and OLED TV models
Posted 18-Apr-2023 19:38

One NZ launches with SpaceX collaboration announcement
Posted 3-Apr-2023 09:15

2degrees announces satellite-to-cell trial with global LEO satellite provider Lynk
Posted 3-Apr-2023 08:29

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 