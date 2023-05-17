Wondering if the collective brains of Geekzoners (or any lurking 2Degrees team!) might be able to suggest ideas for resolving an issue I've been having for a few weeks.

I ported my mobile number to 2Degrees and unfortunately seem to have timed it to coincide with a backend outage they were having in late April.

The porting worked and I can use the connection, but all of the account management options (website, app, online forms) either show the original mobile number allocated to the SIM or just don't work, which unfortunately means I can't top up or change add-on etc. Seems like the process didn't completely finish and some systems haven't caught up.

According to an in-store rep, apparently the service ID and the number on my account don't match which is throwing self-service tooling off. No amount of trying to explain this to the call centre team seems to have worked (despite them telling me they would escalate to the relevant team twice over the last week or so) so I'm nearly run out of ideas.