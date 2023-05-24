Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Port to Warehouse Mobile, but the one nz number mobile cannot dial to the Warehouse Number
jackyleunght2002

#304653 24-May-2023 14:22
Hello Team

 

I have ported one of the ex-one nz mobile connections to Warehouse Mobile and I will call it mobile C

 

I will use Mobile A and Mobile B as One NZ connection

 

 

 

I have mobiles A and B, both connected to the one nz network. When I dial to mobile C, it still has the Vodafone record voice saying it has been disconnected and please try again

 

my wife and my parent-in-law are all using the warehouse number and all can connect to my mobile C

 

my home line can connect to my new ported connection

 

I have rang the warehouse helpline and they have used their desk phone and their mobile, it is also connected to my mobile C as well

 

 

 

I have tested Mobile C, it can dial out to anywhere including Mobile A and Mobile B

 

please advice if there is something wrong during the porting process 

 

 

 

Thank you very much

 

Jacky

Linux
  #3079439 24-May-2023 17:29
The A party with the issue calling C number needs to log a ticket with their service provider

