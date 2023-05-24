jackyleunght2002

Hello Team

I have ported one of the ex-one nz mobile connections to Warehouse Mobile and I will call it mobile C

I will use Mobile A and Mobile B as One NZ connection

I have mobiles A and B, both connected to the one nz network. When I dial to mobile C, it still has the Vodafone record voice saying it has been disconnected and please try again

my wife and my parent-in-law are all using the warehouse number and all can connect to my mobile C

my home line can connect to my new ported connection

I have rang the warehouse helpline and they have used their desk phone and their mobile, it is also connected to my mobile C as well

I have tested Mobile C, it can dial out to anywhere including Mobile A and Mobile B

please advice if there is something wrong during the porting process

Thank you very much

Jacky