I am helping a friend with their comma. Question. How long does it take for 2 degrees to take ove a number from Telecom.
Friend is very anxious about losing phone connection for extended time.
It is usually pretty fast and you should be without phone service for a couple of minutes only.
Mind you some SMS may not work during the transition of for a couple of weeks after - mainly those SMS from automated services used for login/2FA.
