Hi

Have just signed up to business fibre/landline with 2degrees. Fibre and phone seems to be working fine (although the phone has a strange ringtone).

What i can't figure out is how to access voicemail.

I've tried the instructions on the help page but the setup doesn't recognise the phone number https://www.2degrees.nz/help/business-broadband-and-landline/getting-started/set-up-your-2degrees-business-landline

Not getting any help from email support (told me to ring the phone support) and phone support redirected me to technical which just rang forever, with no waiting times etc.

Does anyone here use landline voicemail and have any instructions?

Phone is plugged into ONT if that makes a difference to what service is provided.

Thanks