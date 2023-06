Just chiming in to say my internet seemed to drop out at just before 9am today. I also happen to also be using Pihole and after prodding a bit, figured out that DNS wasn't resolving with 2deg's DNS. I switched my Pihole's upstream DNS to Google's temporarily which got me back online.

Edit:

Assuming you're using Windows, you can check whether DNS is working by running the following in cmd:

"nslookup trademe.co.nz 111.69.69.68"

The above checks where trademe.co.nz resolve to on 111.69.69.68. You can swap out 111.69.69.68 for 8.8.8.8 (Google's DNS) as a comparison