Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)2degrees not looking after existing customers - difficult / impossible to recommit to plan online - misleading pricing in customer portal
timmmay

19263 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#305904 12-Jun-2023 19:34
Send private message quote this post

I've been with Snap / 2degrees since 2014. My 12 month contract with 2degrees must have expired very recently, because the price on my bill went up from $78 to $92 this month. I went to the 2degrees website, there's a good deal on, but only for new customers. Ok. Maybe I change to another ISP for a month... probably not worth the hassle.

 

I went into the customer portal, went to change my plan, and it tells me I'm already on a plan that costs $75 per month plan if I commit for 12 months and $92 has a line through it. I can't see any way for an existing customer to commit to an existing plan for 12 months in the portal. This is somewhat misleading - it's saying I'm being charged $75 a month but actually being charged $92 a month.

 

I can see that I can charge to the "Ultimate Unlimited" plan, but it's not clear if that commits me for 12 months or just switches me to a monthly plan.

 

I'm going to have to call 2degrees tomorrow and wait on hold for some indeterminate amount of time to talk to a customer service agent, who may or may not be willing to help. 2degrees, how about fixing up your portal to look after your existing customers? This could easily be self service. You might lose fewer customers if you make it stay with you and get a decent deal. Even better, proactively tell people their commitment is expiring and let them sign up to a new one online without having to call you.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
Stu1
1219 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3089170 12-Jun-2023 19:38
Send private message quote this post

Go into a shop , they gave me the same deal as new customers a couple of months Ago

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
timmmay

19263 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3089172 12-Jun-2023 19:42
Send private message quote this post

Stu1: Go into a shop , they gave me the same deal as new customers a couple of months Ago

 

Yeah, nah. I'd have to try to find one. I'll call them. And though I'm fairly happy with their service I may just leave for another company as they've kinda p'd me off.

Linux
9844 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3089187 12-Jun-2023 20:10
Send private message quote this post

I called 2degrees today and the staff member put me back on the discounted price for 12 months for 300/100 $65

Took about 30 minutes for the call to be answered

But was pleased with the outcome

Edit: I do have a pay monthly mobile so the $65 was including this $10 discount



timmmay

19263 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3089198 12-Jun-2023 20:16
Send private message quote this post

30 minutes isn't bad. Wouldn't it be nice if they proactively sent you an email saying "hey your 12 month commitment is expiring, click here to sign up" rather than making us call them up? Probably cheaper for them too.

Linux
9844 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3089204 12-Jun-2023 20:40
Send private message quote this post

timmmay:

 

30 minutes isn't bad. Wouldn't it be nice if they proactively sent you an email saying "hey your 12 month commitment is expiring, click here to sign up" rather than making us call them up? Probably cheaper for them too.

 

 

I set a calendar reminder and you can also view the time remaining in the 2d broadband My Account page

Brunzy
1761 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3089205 12-Jun-2023 20:40
Send private message quote this post

timmmay:

30 minutes isn't bad. Wouldn't it be nice if they proactively sent you an email saying "hey your 12 month commitment is expiring, click here to sign up" rather than making us call them up? Probably cheaper for them too.



I had more or less the same issue, I was on a 12 month plan which expired and only realised after a few months that the price had gone up.

After contacted them they did admit they should’ve contacted me and gave me some credit.

I then resigned for a similar deal for 12 months, ongoing issues with the app, account, and complimentary Amazon Prime which I am still trying to get sorted since last November. I had various links which did not work then all seemed well for a month or two then all of a sudden Amazon started billing me on my credit card ,
Still trying to get it sorted, though a helpful chap on here has been helping me.

turtleattacks
540 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3089206 12-Jun-2023 20:42
Send private message quote this post

As previous posters have said, call them and if they person on the phone can't give you a better deal - tell them to put you through to someone that can. 

I believe the second person I spoke to was able to give me the $72 deal plus Prime plus $250 off if I commit for a year. (Plus free Static IP)

 


This was before they bought out the the current deal. 

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

HP Victus Gaming Laptop Review
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:05

Synology Unveils Beedrive
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:00

Spark to launch satellite-to-mobile service
Posted 6-Jun-2023 10:04

Synology Raises the Bar With DSM 7.2
Posted 2-Jun-2023 10:00

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro get ECG and Blood Pressure features in New Zealand
Posted 1-Jun-2023 09:57

Sony Announces Newest Ultra Wide-Angle Zoom Vlogging Camera
Posted 25-May-2023 16:17

Canon Unveils Compact Camera Specifically Designed for Vlogging
Posted 25-May-2023 16:04

Logitech Announces G Pro X 2 Lightspeed Gaming Headset
Posted 25-May-2023 15:06

Google Play Games Beta Open to All Players in New Zealand
Posted 25-May-2023 14:57

Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde Cleans Large Rooms
Posted 23-May-2023 16:22

Dyson 360 Vis Nav Is a Powerful Robot Vacuum With 360 Vision
Posted 23-May-2023 16:07

Technics Unveils New and Improved True Wireless Earbuds
Posted 19-May-2023 11:28

New NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Incorporates ADA Lovelace Architecture
Posted 19-May-2023 11:21

Amazon Introduces New Echo Auto Devices in New Zealand
Posted 19-May-2023 11:17

Belkin iPhone Mount with MagSafe Review
Posted 17-May-2023 12:17








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 