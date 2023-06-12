I've been with Snap / 2degrees since 2014. My 12 month contract with 2degrees must have expired very recently, because the price on my bill went up from $78 to $92 this month. I went to the 2degrees website, there's a good deal on, but only for new customers. Ok. Maybe I change to another ISP for a month... probably not worth the hassle.

I went into the customer portal, went to change my plan, and it tells me I'm already on a plan that costs $75 per month plan if I commit for 12 months and $92 has a line through it. I can't see any way for an existing customer to commit to an existing plan for 12 months in the portal. This is somewhat misleading - it's saying I'm being charged $75 a month but actually being charged $92 a month.

I can see that I can charge to the "Ultimate Unlimited" plan, but it's not clear if that commits me for 12 months or just switches me to a monthly plan.

I'm going to have to call 2degrees tomorrow and wait on hold for some indeterminate amount of time to talk to a customer service agent, who may or may not be willing to help. 2degrees, how about fixing up your portal to look after your existing customers? This could easily be self service. You might lose fewer customers if you make it stay with you and get a decent deal. Even better, proactively tell people their commitment is expiring and let them sign up to a new one online without having to call you.