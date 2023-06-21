I have just received an email about a price increase. I am still under contract, however it's stated in the email that I can leave without a termination fee I just have to give notice within 30 day's of receiving the email that i wish to cancel my slingshot services.



Question: to make sure no down time how do i go about moving to another ISP? Call the new ISP up make a connection date then once confirmed call slingshot to set a cancellation date say 1 or 2 days after connected to new ISP?? I'm a bit confused.



Any help would be appreciated thanks!