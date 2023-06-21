Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Moving to another ISP
weetbix43

112 posts

Master Geek


#306022 21-Jun-2023 14:43
I have just received an email about a price increase. I am still under contract, however it's stated in the email that I can leave without a termination fee I just have to give notice within 30 day's of receiving the email that i wish to cancel my slingshot services.

Question: to make sure no down time how do i go about moving to another ISP? Call the new ISP up make a connection date then once confirmed call slingshot to set a cancellation date say 1 or 2 days after connected to new ISP?? I'm a bit confused.

Any help would be appreciated thanks!

networkn
Networkn
29333 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3093042 21-Jun-2023 14:54
To be honest, the price increase would need to be pretty significant to make the effort of switching worthwhile IMO. Slingshot are typically one of the cheaper providers, and expect to see other ISP's follow suit given their whole sale price of services went up recently. 

 
 
 
 

bigalow
530 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3093048 21-Jun-2023 15:00
why don't you ring slingshot  and say your moving from them and ask for a discount if the want to keep you as a customer

 

I done it a few times with my isp




 

 

 

Delorean
426 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3093053 21-Jun-2023 15:09
It looks like Orcon has increased it’s pricing by $10 across the range.

The only other major ISP (One NZ) hasn’t announced anything yet.



weetbix43

112 posts

Master Geek


  #3093054 21-Jun-2023 15:11
I will be moving to an ISP on open term contract no 30 day notice period etc. Once I am with them for a month I will move back to slingshot to take up the $250 offer., yeah can be a bit of a pain but worth it. It's all planned out just need to know the easy way of sorting out the above question

Delorean
426 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3093063 21-Jun-2023 15:23
weetbix43: I will be moving to an ISP on open term contract no 30 day notice period etc. Once I am with them for a month I will move back to slingshot to take up the $250 offer., yeah can be a bit of a pain but worth it. It's all planned out just need to know the easy way of sorting out the above question


A number of brands under the 2D umbrella have a 12 mth term. One NZ doesn’t have any term contracts and they use the same settings as Slingshot. Quic uses PPPoE so you would need to make changes.

Sometime changing ISP’s can be a hassle for the benefit to save $120 per year

stick
282 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3093069 21-Jun-2023 15:36
weetbix43: Question: to make sure no down time how do i go about moving to another ISP? Call the new ISP up make a connection date then once confirmed call slingshot to set a cancellation date say 1 or 2 days after connected to new ISP?? I'm a bit confused.

Any help would be appreciated thanks!


I just switched from Orcon to Electric Kiwi broadband and had contacted Orcon via live chat to give my 30 days notice. Once they agreed (eg, a 30 days notice for 21/06/2023) I put an order with Electric Kiwi to switch by broadband over one day before the 30 days notice eg, 20/06/2023) and it worked fine for me.

Note: my contract had just finished, and so this 30 days notice was to tell them to stop billing me once I had switched otherwise they would continue billing me for another 30 days

"So what happens with transfers is that your new provider will send us a notification advising us that you wish to transfer your services over to them. When they send this notification, your account will undergo our cancellation process which will complete 30 days after this notification was received on our end." - Orcon live chat




