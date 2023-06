Asking on behalf. User is having a problem with sending email, receiving is fine. He uses Outlook on Windows, his Broadband is with 2Degrees but his email is a legacy Snap account. About a week ago mail stopped sending with the error message "Server Error: 554 5.7.1 Relay Access denied."

In the meantime he is using 2Degrees webmail and that is working fine.

Any suggestions on how to fix this?

Thanks.