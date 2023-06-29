Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Skinny to 2degrees fibre broadband with Arcadyan VRV9517UWAC34-A-SP BYO Modem
#306119 29-Jun-2023 19:00
With the looming increase in broadband prices by Skinny, I am looking to switch providers and 2degrees currently seem the lowest at 62$/month through Broadband Compare.

 

I wish to continue using the Skinny supplied modem Arcadyan VRV9517UWAC34-A-SP. After trawling through the posts in the forum and the settings provided by 2degrees, I can see that the WAN connection type is DHCP for 2degrees. I do not see an option to select WAN type as DHCP in the current Skinny modem as shown below.

 

 

My question being, can I still utilize this modem with 2degrees or I would need to get the 2degrees supplied modem?

  #3097317 29-Jun-2023 19:03
What's in the edit button?

 
 
 
 

  #3097319 29-Jun-2023 19:10
No DHCP here as well

  #3097321 29-Jun-2023 19:13
Leave the Ethernet WAN setting.

 

Select the edit button and select Automatic IP.

 

Enable 802.1q

 

Set Vlan ID to 10.

 

Save settings.

 

Will be doing the same in Aug... moving from Skinny to 2degrees.

 

 




  #3097323 29-Jun-2023 19:15
Gordy7:

 

Leave the Ethernet WAN setting.

 

Select the edit button and select Automatic IP.

 

Enable 802.1q

 

Set Vlan ID to 10.

 

Save settings.

 

Will be doing the same in Aug... moving from Skinny to 2degrees.

 

 

 

 

Ah, that's great news. I am planning to switch in Aug as well.

  #3097383 29-Jun-2023 20:35
2Degrees has not yet announced ther price increases, but it is unlikely that they will just eat the increase in cost coming through.  So changing to 2Degrees now is not going to help unless they are going to be cheaper after their increase, or you go on a contract that will hold the price over its term.

  #3097388 29-Jun-2023 20:38
I will be going into a 1 year contract

  #3097391 29-Jun-2023 20:46
sagnik: I will be going into a 1 year contract

 

Do 2degrees hold the price if you’re in a contract?

 

Skinny and Spark have a tendency to increase the price even if you’re in a contract, but tell you that you can exit the contract early without paying the penalty fee.



  #3097403 29-Jun-2023 20:58
2degrees have and will still raise pricing if it came to that… Even if you’re in a contract you’re in a contract for $xx off the normal rate - if the normal rate goes up, your plan does too despite you getting a discount for 12mo.

Happens with everything. Skinny are not a bad provider but is really jumping for a few bucks over a month really worth it noting also 2degrees has CG-NAT while Skinny don’t.




