With the looming increase in broadband prices by Skinny, I am looking to switch providers and 2degrees currently seem the lowest at 62$/month through Broadband Compare.

I wish to continue using the Skinny supplied modem Arcadyan VRV9517UWAC34-A-SP. After trawling through the posts in the forum and the settings provided by 2degrees, I can see that the WAN connection type is DHCP for 2degrees. I do not see an option to select WAN type as DHCP in the current Skinny modem as shown below.

My question being, can I still utilize this modem with 2degrees or I would need to get the 2degrees supplied modem?