Press release:

 

 

2degrees today announced it will close its 3G service towards the end of 2025.

 

3G technology was first introduced in 2009, and 2degrees says the time has come to focus on 4G and 5G services.

 

“3G has been a reliable technology, but its capability has long since been surpassed by the latest generations, so the time has come to begin to shut down the service,” say 2degrees CEO Mark Callander.

 

“It’s something that is happening around the globe, with telcos redeploying 3G spectrum for 5G purposes,” Callander said.

 

Customers can rest assured 2degrees is working to expand our 4G coverage to the small amount of areas that only have 3G coverage today.

 

The telco said it will communicate directly with customers who are still using 3G devices or handsets not suitable for 4G technology. Some older 4G handsets drop back to 3G for calling and these devices will also need to be replaced over the next 2 and a half years. Other customers may have the capability on their phone but need to enable it in their settings.

 

“Most consumers and businesses won’t have an issue – with incompatible handsets not having been available for some time.”

 

All mobile devices currently sold by 2degrees are entirely 4G-ready, meaning they do not rely on 3G for calling, texting or data, with prices starting from as low as $119.

 

“We are proud supporters of the TCF’s RE:MOBILE programme, and any old devices can be dropped off at a 2degrees store.”

 




The interesting comment from this Press Release is: "Some older 4G handsets drop back to 3G for calling and these devices will also need to be replaced over the next 2 and a half years."

 

This brings us back to our old friend, VoLTE or Voice over 4G! 

 

Mobile network operators (MNO's) around the world launched 4G data first and then VoLTE afterwards. But the gap between the two varied from perhaps 12months at the shorter end (I think the US networks achieved this) up to as high as 8 years elsewhere, with probably 3-5 years being the more typical range.

 

When MNO's launch VoLTE they ask the handset vendors to enable it across all the 4G handsets already launched but the handset vendors can only support backwards about 2-3 years for Android or 4-5 years for iPhone. This means that the first few years worth of 4G handset sales that are still active with customers will be falling back to 3G for voice calls and will have to be replaced for those customers before 3G can be turned off. By late 2025 this number will of course be getting pretty low.

 

I'd be interested to see a documentary called something like "VoLTE - how did the 3GPP stuff it up so badly", but admittedly a niche audience.

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

timmyh:

 

I'd be interested to see a documentary called something like "VoLTE - how did the 3GPP stuff it up so badly", but admittedly a niche audience.

 

 

 

 

They decided to use SIP. SIP has no real answers for a bunch of incredibly important questions like 'How do you know which SIP server you are supposed to connect to?' or 'How do other people know you're connected to a SIP server or not?' It just hand-waves it away with vague assurances that there will be a database and you can do presence.

 

The advantage of SIP is that is extremely flexible and leaves a lot of the details up to the implementer. The disadvantage of SIP is that it is extremely flexible and leaves a lot of the details up to the implementer.




Fantastic news



To be fair 2025 is a long away. By then I wager north of 95% of end users would have already (without the need for a carrot and/or stick) moved on to a VoLTE capable phone. Maybe even >97.5% or >99%.

 

Even today I'd wager >75% of 2degrees customers are on a VoLTE capable phone.

 

The only major issue would be the few people making bad choices buying parallel imported phones etc but that's on them and their retailers, and not 2degrees IMHO.

 

Only thing I am surprised is at how long they're willing to keep 3G going for. IMHO they should just have announced today that 3G has only 12 months to go and switch off 12 months from now. 3G is using precious bandwidth that would be so much better off refarmed to LTE. For example, in Band 8 (900 MHz) their LTE service only has a tiny 5 MHz of bandwidth. Dropping UMTS would allow that to be quickly doubled to 10 MHz all across the country, improving rural services as well as pockets of tricky urban coverage. I'm sure 2degree have their reasons but I can't see the benefits for either them or their customers.

SaltyNZ:

 

The advantage of SIP is that is extremely flexible and leaves a lot of the details up to the implementer. The disadvantage of SIP is that it is extremely flexible and leaves a lot of the details up to the implementer.

 

 

Indeed, so when you need a globally standardised robust service that allows international roaming and you have to co-ordinate across IMS infrastructure, Core Network infrastructure and mobile devices, how on earth did they think it would work? The pain experienced by mobile operators globally to firstly implement VoLTE on their own networks and then get it working for roaming (inbound and outbound) has been really extraordinary and the 3GPP must've known this in advance. 

 

I sure hope that 5G Stand Alone voice services don't cause the same level of pain.

timmyh:

 

I sure hope that 5G Stand Alone voice services don't cause the same level of pain.

 

 

 

 

VoNR (5G SA voice service) is still IMS. There will be radio-side tweaking still to be worked on but the core network part is very similar. Should be less painful than VoLTE.




