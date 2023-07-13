The (relatively minor) problem:

I was migrated to the Vocus network last week (July 4th) and since then have had my upload speed limited to 59 Mbps. I’m on a 300/100 plan and am managing to get 330 Mbps down speeds still. I have tested speeds across multiple wired and wireless devices using SpeedTest.net (app and browser) and nperf, all with the same result. I have power cycled my ONT and router and am otherwise having no issues.

I originally thought that I had messed up a setting somewhere in switching from PPPoE to DHCP after the network migration (I’m using a third-party router) but have now had a chance to factory reset my FritzBox and confirm that the issue persists using it also (PPPoE).

The support experience:

I emailed 2degrees support about this the same day and got a call from them a week later in the evening. They proceeded to confirm I was me and then dumped me straight onto hold for technical support (why not just have technical call me directly?). I decided I would wait it out for a while since I had a little time but the person who eventually picked up let me know that technical support had closed for the evening and they would call me back Saturday (my request). I got a call-back during work the next day instead but didn’t have time to talk to them – hopefully they’ll call again this weekend.

Questions in the meantime:

Is anyone else experiencing this problem?

Is it possible that there is a profiling issue on 2degrees’ side (or something like that)?

Is there anything else I could try on my end to avoid more hold music?