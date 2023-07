On Hyperfibre I don’t think you’re going to get an accurate test anywhere. There are far too many variables just like the early days of Gigabit.



Could be your router, your PC or anything in between. The only thing you can really do is test with another operating system (Linux) on your PC and even connect that Linux installation straight through to the internet (VLAN 10 on DHCP) to rule out anything that Windows throws at you and ensuring your router is up to the task but in reality your connection is still performing well. I highly doubt there is any issues here.



