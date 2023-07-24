Before anyone says anything, I will contact 2 Degrees directly - but given it can take hours to get through to someone, and I'm too busy right now to start that nonsense, I figured I would ask here in case there is a simple answer I haven't noticed.

My broadband bill this month is $0. While that sounds nice, the breakdown of charges notes "Plan change. Difference in base plans changing from 2degrees Broadband Unlimited

Fibre to Pending Closure for the already invoiced period 17 Jul - 17 Aug 2023" and deducts the cost of my plan. The next line, the cost of Amazon Prime is also deducted. The final line notes "Platform change. Balance transferred to account: XXXXXXXX (number redacted).

Has 2 Degrees cancelled my account? The "pending closure" makes me wonder. But then the last line "transferred to account" suggests maybe they're just merging with my mobile account (which I started a month or so ago). I went looking for a FAQ or news item which suggests that they are merging broadband and mobile accounts, but I couldn't see anything.

Did I miss the memo?