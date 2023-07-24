Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)Weird 2 Degrees Bill - did I miss something?
Lizard1977

1806 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#306450 24-Jul-2023 09:31
Send private message quote this post

Before anyone says anything, I will contact 2 Degrees directly - but given it can take hours to get through to someone, and I'm too busy right now to start that nonsense, I figured I would ask here in case there is a simple answer I haven't noticed.

 

My broadband bill this month is $0.  While that sounds nice, the breakdown of charges notes "Plan change. Difference in base plans changing from 2degrees Broadband Unlimited
Fibre to Pending Closure for the already invoiced period 17 Jul - 17 Aug 2023" and deducts the cost of my plan.  The next line, the cost of Amazon Prime is also deducted.  The final line notes "Platform change. Balance transferred to account: XXXXXXXX (number redacted).

 

Has 2 Degrees cancelled my account?  The "pending closure" makes me wonder.  But then the last line "transferred to account" suggests maybe they're just merging with my mobile account (which I started a month or so ago).  I went looking for a FAQ or news item which suggests that they are merging broadband and mobile accounts, but I couldn't see anything.

 

Did I miss the memo?

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
MrGadget
170 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
2degrees

  #3107451 24-Jul-2023 09:38
Send private message quote this post

Hi,

 

I believe this is a side effect of 2degrees changing the billing system - your account certainly has not been cancelled (but systems weren't designed with company mergers & billing system changes in mind so give wording that isn't quite right).

 

You should expect to receive a new bill off the new billing system in the fairly near future, everything should carry on working as normal :-)

 

 

 

Cheers

 
 
 
 

You will find anything you want at MightyApe (affiliate link).
Lizard1977

1806 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3107455 24-Jul-2023 09:47
Send private message quote this post

Thanks.  I certainly hope that is the case.  But it's a shame there wasn't an email or a post on FB or a notice on their website to indicate this.  I can imagine lots of people who receive a similar bill will be equally confused.  It doesn't take much to advise people (even if it's just an extra note on the bill) and head off these kinds of questions.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Norton Releases Norton Driver Updater for Windows PCs
Posted 19-Jul-2023 10:23

BeeDrive by Synology Review
Posted 16-Jul-2023 17:28

2degrees to Close 3G Services Late 2025
Posted 10-Jul-2023 11:04

2degreess to acquire MyRepublic New Zealand broadband service
Posted 5-Jul-2023 12:02

DoorDash launching in New Zealand
Posted 5-Jul-2023 11:19

JBL Tour Pro 2 Review
Posted 2-Jul-2023 12:33

Amazon Kindle Scribe Review
Posted 25-Jun-2023 11:57

Nokia Announces Three New C-Series Smartphone in New Zealand
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:56

Adobe Firefly Now Powers Generative AI Capabilities in Adobe Illustrator
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:48

JBL Announces Five New Soundbar Models Featuring 3D and Dolby Atmos
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:44

Samsung Announces Odyssey OLED G9 Gaming Monitor
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:40

HP Victus Gaming Laptop Review
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:05

Synology Unveils Beedrive
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:00

Spark to launch satellite-to-mobile service
Posted 6-Jun-2023 10:04

Synology Raises the Bar With DSM 7.2
Posted 2-Jun-2023 10:00








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 