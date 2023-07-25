Just swapped from Slingshot to 2degrees which kicked in just before 9am this morning. Received the welcome text and welcome email saying it's live. Checking the network status, My IP address has changed, Disappointed to find CGNAT, but at least it's connected, leave for work shortly after.

Arriving home and I find no internet and that the ONT PON light is out, that's odd....

Fortunately knowing someone at Tuatahi who are the LFC, they were able to check my connection and confirm that there was a plan change request this morning just before 9am - as my old plan was 900/500 and the new one is 300/100, but then a disconnect order from Slingshot went through at 10am, killing the connection not long after.

Has anyone else seen something like this?

Insult to injury is that the 2degrees call centre wouldn't even let me call up, repeatedly rejecting my ability to queue saying they have too many calls. As it's now after 8pm they have now closed.

Hopefully the wait queue isnt hours long, tier1 support doesn't give the run around, and then the technical team can figure this out as it may be an edge case. But you'd have thought changing ISPs between two arms of now the same parent company would be something they can handle given they control more of the whole exchange than if it was to or from a 3rd party.