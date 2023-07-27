Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
HyperFibre BYO Modem?
Hey all,

 

 

 

Got a Nokia Hyper Fibre ONT installed this week but have not had any success in connecting my modems to it.

 

 

 

The two modems are a TP-Link Archer AX6000 and a 2-degress supplied Orbi which is supplied as the only router that is "supported on 2-degrees hyper-fibre".

 

 

 

I can't get internet access using either of them even running the 2-degress modem config.

 

 

 

I can get internet by connecting to the Wi-Fi network from the Nokia ONT but this is only Wi-Fi 5/AC and has limited admin control.

 

 

 

Any ideas what I could be doing wrong? Has the ONT/Modem combo unit being configured wrong?

 

 

 

Cheers

 

 

 

 

Sounds like the ONT is in RGW mode rather than bridge. A provisioning error. 2degrees will need to fix this for you.

 
 
 
 

Its setup in RGW mode which will be gone soon anyway.




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

