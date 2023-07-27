Hey all,

Got a Nokia Hyper Fibre ONT installed this week but have not had any success in connecting my modems to it.

The two modems are a TP-Link Archer AX6000 and a 2-degress supplied Orbi which is supplied as the only router that is "supported on 2-degrees hyper-fibre".

I can't get internet access using either of them even running the 2-degress modem config.

I can get internet by connecting to the Wi-Fi network from the Nokia ONT but this is only Wi-Fi 5/AC and has limited admin control.

Any ideas what I could be doing wrong? Has the ONT/Modem combo unit being configured wrong?

Cheers