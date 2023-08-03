Handsomedan

I'm on the North Shore of Auckland and usually have only 4G (or sometimes 3G) coverage unless I am in the city.

Last night while at home, I noticed my iPhone was ever so briefly connected to 5G.

Is the network rolling out 5G to a wider area, now? Has it been available outside the CBD and surrounds for a while and I just haven't noticed it?

Curious as to how much good 5G coverage we'll likely have in the near term. I notice 2D doesn't do a coverage map for 5G on their website.

https://www.2degrees.nz/5g-is-here