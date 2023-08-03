Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2D 5G rolling out to more of Auckland?
I'm on the North Shore of Auckland and usually have only 4G (or sometimes 3G) coverage unless I am in the city. 

 

Last night while at home, I noticed my iPhone was ever so briefly connected to 5G. 

 

Is the network rolling out 5G to a wider area, now? Has it been available outside the CBD and surrounds for a while and I just haven't noticed it? 

 

Curious as to how much good 5G coverage we'll likely have in the near term. I notice 2D doesn't do a coverage map for 5G on their website. 

 

https://www.2degrees.nz/5g-is-here

 

 




There is at least one site live on the North Shore already (Albany area), but of course we can't really discuss the final extent of the first phase of 5G coverage build on Geekzone for competitive reasons. FWIW the public coverage maps will show you the current extent of North Shore coverage: https://www.2degrees.nz/coverage.

 

 




Great to see that there's 5G coverage on half of Rangitoto and parts of Motutapu Is.




SaltyNZ:

 

There is at least one site live on the North Shore already (Albany area), but of course we can't really discuss the final extent of the first phase of 5G coverage build on Geekzone for competitive reasons. FWIW the public coverage maps will show you the current extent of North Shore coverage: https://www.2degrees.nz/coverage.

 

 

 

 

Thanks Salty! 




@SaltyNZ Quite a few 2d 5G sites live on the Shore Glenfield, Albany x 2, Takapuna x 2, Northcote x2, Milford, Birkenhead and others I can't quite remember 

@Handsomedan Do you live in Albany? A further new site was getting upgraded last week I saw them working on it

Linux:

 

@SaltyNZ Quite a few 2d 5G sites live on the Shore Glenfield, Albany x 2, Takapuna x 2, Northcote x2, Milford, Birkenhead and others I can't quite remember 

 

 

 

 

Yes they're building them incredibly fast. We only get updates roughly monthly. :-)




Further to this at the moment 2d are swapping out many sites across NZ to the new Ericsson RAN from Huawai but this does not mean the site gets 5G added at the same time



Linux:

@Handsomedan Do you live in Albany? A further new site was getting upgraded last week I saw them working on it


I do indeed!




