Ever since I switched to 2degrees I've had weird issues - mainly around err_address_unreachable. I've stopped trying to get their team to sort it (they get me to try the basics then close the ticket).

I have a few months until contract end so I thought maybe getting a static would help things and get the wife approval factor back (who curses me for changing).

Call went like this:

1) 90 mins on hold

2) get someone, they start the process

3) 40 mins on hold

4) get a random person who has no idea who I am - they then pick up the job and apparently it's done - no confirmation email or anything just "restart your router"

5) I then ask for help getting into my account because their password reset doesn't send me an email - the answer I got was "keep trying - we can't do anything"

W...the serious F?

With 2degrees becoming the main brand how the hell can they keep going like this? every call is this level of pain - if someone picks up. That and somehow my fibre went from years of just working to being flakey as hell, something that shouldn't even be possible with how it's provisioned. I have worked at 2 isps in the past so at least I know what to ask for/how to jump through the hoops. Joe public must really get lost with them when they have an issue. Every review I see of 2degrees broadband is in the toilet - how can someone actually run a company this bad?

/end rant