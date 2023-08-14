Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2degrees - when will the pain end?
#306694 14-Aug-2023 12:49
Ever since I switched to 2degrees I've had weird issues - mainly around err_address_unreachable.  I've stopped trying to get their team to sort it (they get me to try the basics then close the ticket).

 

I have a few months until contract end so I thought maybe getting a static would help things and get the wife approval factor back (who curses me for changing).

 

Call went like this:

 

1) 90 mins on hold

 

2) get someone, they start the process

 

3) 40 mins on hold

 

4) get a random person who has no idea who I am  - they then pick up the job and apparently it's done - no confirmation email or anything just "restart your router"

 

5) I then ask for help getting into my account because their password reset doesn't send me an email - the answer I got was "keep trying - we can't do anything"

 

W...the serious F?

 

With 2degrees becoming the main brand how the hell can they keep going like this? every call is this level of pain - if someone picks up.  That and somehow my fibre went from years of just working to being flakey as hell, something that shouldn't even be possible with how it's provisioned.  I have worked at 2 isps in the past so at least I know what to ask for/how to jump through the hoops.  Joe public must really get lost with them when they have an issue. Every review I see of 2degrees broadband is in the toilet - how can someone actually run a company this bad?

 

 

 

/end rant

  #3115675 14-Aug-2023 13:07
PottsyNZ:

 

5) I then ask for help getting into my account because their password reset doesn't send me an email - the answer I got was "keep trying - we can't do anything"

 

 

I feel your pain. I tried to access my mother-in-law's account to check if her connection had been migrated. It has, so I went to the new portal and tried to login. It failed with "invalid password".

 

I then tried the password reset but the email never arrived. It didn't because Office 365 sent it to quarantine - it failed the most basic IP check so Exchange Online sent it away.

 

The thing is - the form says "email or username" for login but I found out email doesn't work. I tried username only, with the old password and it worked.

 

Perhaps @SaskiaDonnell could check with the platform folks:

 

     

  1. Why reset emails are failing security checks (here is a word salad for them to check: IP reputation, SPF, DKIM, DMARC) and
  2. Why the form says "email or username" but only works with username.

 

 




  #3115681 14-Aug-2023 13:15
I'm calling again in the hope I get someone who can help.

 

Failing that I will request an account termination without a termination fee.  If they can't provide me with the basic tools to admin my account and check my billing then they are in breach of any basic service agreement and can just go away.

  #3115685 14-Aug-2023 13:20
Have you tried login to the new dashboard using username only?




  #3115693 14-Aug-2023 13:31
freitasm:

 

Have you tried login to the new dashboard using username only?

 

 

 

 

Yeah no luck, now I'm stuck in hold hell with that 1 min guitar loop they play.

