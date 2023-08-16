Hello!
First off, apologies about the format and any grammar/spelling error as I am in my phone.
As the title says, I’ve moved from myrepublic to 2degrees with my connection to 2degrees going live this morning. However, up until now I have had no luck with my fibre being reconnected and I’m unable to find any sources online that can help. Myrepublic live chat isn’t working for me as my account has been suspended pending the final bill payment and 2degrees aren’t able to help because it’s not their equipment.
The equipment I have installed are: Nokia XS-250WX-A and the Chorus fibre box.
As you can see on the router, the “INTERNET” light isn’t on, while everything else indicates that the router is working properly, but I could be wrong.
I’ve been refreshing my wifi settings on my phone and iPad hoping for some type of connection but the router/ONT isn’t being recognised. If I on/off the router there will be an open connection “CHORUSCONFIG” that appears but I am unable to connect to it.
Things I have done:
On/off the router by pressing the power button on the router
Turning off at the power point
Reset button for 5 seconds
Nothing seems to be helping me.