Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)I moved from MyRepublic to 2degrees and now I have no internet connection or help
Keke93

1 post

Wannabe Geek


#306724 16-Aug-2023 13:04


Hello!

First off, apologies about the format and any grammar/spelling error as I am in my phone.

As the title says, I’ve moved from myrepublic to 2degrees with my connection to 2degrees going live this morning. However, up until now I have had no luck with my fibre being reconnected and I’m unable to find any sources online that can help. Myrepublic live chat isn’t working for me as my account has been suspended pending the final bill payment and 2degrees aren’t able to help because it’s not their equipment.

The equipment I have installed are: Nokia XS-250WX-A and the Chorus fibre box.



As you can see on the router, the “INTERNET” light isn’t on, while everything else indicates that the router is working properly, but I could be wrong.

I’ve been refreshing my wifi settings on my phone and iPad hoping for some type of connection but the router/ONT isn’t being recognised. If I on/off the router there will be an open connection “CHORUSCONFIG” that appears but I am unable to connect to it.

Things I have done:
On/off the router by pressing the power button on the router
Turning off at the power point
Reset button for 5 seconds

Nothing seems to be helping me.

Spyware
3215 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3116724 16-Aug-2023 13:20


Assume ONT in bridge mode, apply vlan 10 tag to computer interface.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
yitz
1838 posts

Uber Geek


  #3116726 16-Aug-2023 13:24


Did @MyRepublic offer RGW mode on the ONT?

 

Can't see a like-for-like migration here as RGW mode is being discontinued... OP will probably need to buy their own dedicated router for Wi-Fi going forward if 2degrees supplied router has not been taken up.

chrisvp
6 posts

Wannabe Geek

Trusted
2degrees

  #3116727 16-Aug-2023 13:28


Hi, services are being brought over like-for-like.  And yup, aware RGW mode is being discontinued ('24 if I recall).  The only real problems we're experiencing is related mostly to the automation done by LFCs where a circuit is being changed from tagged to untagged...or the port happens to change.  We identify these and correct the tagging (LFCs are still trying to find why it's happening).  The port change is something we communicate to customers if it happens so they can change (quickest way to restore services for the LFC in question).

 

I've reached out to this impacted user so we can do a deeper dive on their connection.  The migration has been successful so far with the vast majority of customers coming online okay.

 

Regards

