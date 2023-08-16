I was transferred to 2degrees fibre300 yesterday from Slingshot. I received an email from Slingshot to return their modem so it looks like the transfer has happened at both companies.



I was using a HG659 modem with Slingshot rather than their one, and am still using that with 2degrees.



Connection mostly works ok, speedtest returns fibre speeds and it is fast enough for video calls and streaming on some devices.



However on my Samsung S21 there are some weird things happening with video streaming apps that weren’t happening on the Slingshot connection. And none of these issues appear when using mobile data. Eg:



- SkyGo app doesn’t load images properly and doesn’t work for playing video (live or replayed shows). However it works fine on my ipad and when streaming to Chromecast. Is there something to do with DRM/HDCP on Android that needs to be toggled on my phone or modem?



- TVNZ+ app has the same video playing issue, but not the image displaying issue.



- Neon app just says “There appears to be an issue with the server. Please try again later”



- Prime Video app seems to be the same as SkyGo, no images and playing videos doesn’t work.



Also I received an email from 2degrees saying “we’ve noticed you haven’t started using your connection yet”, even though the speedtest and whatsmyisp sites record my isp as 2degrees. Not sure if that’s just their tracking error or if there’s something weird going on with the connection.



I googled and found a facebook post from 2degrees in April 2021 about updating the webview app on Android to fix app issues, tried that and it didn’t work.



Has anyone else encountered similar issues or know what the problem might be?