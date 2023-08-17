Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Out of contract with 2degrees fibre. Issue with getting new contract.
spicegod

#306737 17-Aug-2023 10:36
Ayo team.

In my home we have had some financial cutbacks and are looking at all our current out goings to see where we can make savings.

I found that we are paying $109 monthly for our gigabit with 2degrees. That is out of contract now.

I used a link on broadband compare: 2degrees $74, essentially the same as we already had but at a far better price and on a 12 month contract.
Said our address was already setup. It let me keep doing the form. I processed filling in all information which included previous provider and account number: selected 2degrees and added our fibre account number. Put in visa card and it was completed. It said you will hear from us in the coming days.

Been checking emails and still nothing.
This had all been done about 3 weeks ago, still nothing.

Seeing as I thought the way I tried to get a new contract would work fine but hasn't, are there any tips on how I can go about getting that price and a new contract. I'm not new customer obviously.

Thanks for any input 😁

Linux
  #3117064 17-Aug-2023 10:43
Call and request new contact term for discounted rate but don't think you will get any of the new customer offers

The call centre staff member sorted out mine in the matter of minutes once the call was answered

 
 
 
 

timmmay
  #3117084 17-Aug-2023 11:15
You have to call them and request a new contract with the discount for the 12 month commitment. You can't do it online.

 

You may get better rates if you change ISPs every 12 months, but it's more hassle and you may need to change modems each time. 2degrees is going downhill big time at the moment. I've been with them for a decade, since their switch to a new network, new portal, etc, everything is worse. They don't answer the phone, they won't even let you queue, you can't get a new contract online, etc. They're going to lose customers.

alavaliant
  #3117093 17-Aug-2023 11:35
In my experience you don't need to to call if you don't want to. I've submitted a help request via the form at https://www.2degrees.nz/contact-us in the past, to request a to enter a new 12month contract to get the contract discount. It some times takes several days to get a response but they have always started a new contract term fine for me via that method.

