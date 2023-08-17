Ayo team.



In my home we have had some financial cutbacks and are looking at all our current out goings to see where we can make savings.



I found that we are paying $109 monthly for our gigabit with 2degrees. That is out of contract now.



I used a link on broadband compare: 2degrees $74, essentially the same as we already had but at a far better price and on a 12 month contract.

Said our address was already setup. It let me keep doing the form. I processed filling in all information which included previous provider and account number: selected 2degrees and added our fibre account number. Put in visa card and it was completed. It said you will hear from us in the coming days.



Been checking emails and still nothing.

This had all been done about 3 weeks ago, still nothing.



Seeing as I thought the way I tried to get a new contract would work fine but hasn't, are there any tips on how I can go about getting that price and a new contract. I'm not new customer obviously.



Thanks for any input 😁