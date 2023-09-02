Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)Warehouse (2D) mobile coverage
xlinknz

1106 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#306901 2-Sep-2023 13:51
Send private message quote this post

is it always the same as 2D

 

We were at Makara Beach Wellington today which has 3/4G coverage from 2D but our WHM phones had no connection so I wonder why that is?

 

 

Create new topic
toejam316
1287 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3122976 2-Sep-2023 14:28
Send private message quote this post

Should be - next time you could try swapping sim between devices, it may be the actual antenna of the devices causing the difference you're observing.




Anything I say is the ramblings of an ill informed, opinionated so-and-so, and not representative of any of my past, present or future employers, and is also probably best disregarded.

 
 
 
 

You will find anything you want at MightyApe (affiliate link).
Linux
9965 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3122979 2-Sep-2023 14:49
Send private message quote this post

@xlinknz Is it by any chance a RBI site?

 

Edit: Just checked gis.geek it is a RCG site and only supports 700Mhz 4G / LTE

djtOtago
956 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3122982 2-Sep-2023 15:07
Send private message quote this post

@xlinknz
What model phone is your WHM phone?



Linux
9965 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3123015 2-Sep-2023 16:28
Send private message quote this post

1 transmiiter 700Mhz and if your hardware does not support this band then you are out of luck

 

 

 

 

 

xlinknz

1106 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3123023 2-Sep-2023 16:39
Send private message quote this post

Thank you all for your replies

 

The 3 phones were a Samsung S21 FE 5G (my work phone), a Huawei Mate 8 (wifes) and an Apple SE 2020 (sons)

 

None got a VHM signal on 2,3 or 4G. I also sent a SMS from the S21 (via WHM) which wasn't received by the other 2 handsets

 

The S21 also has a Spark SIM which was ok but as said none got a signal or connection on WHM

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Mighty Ape enters NZ telco arena with Mighty Mobile
Posted 28-Aug-2023 10:00

HP Smart Tank 7300 Series Review
Posted 27-Aug-2023 13:35

Western Digital Releases Expansion Card for Xbox
Posted 18-Aug-2023 09:34

DatAshur Pro C review
Posted 14-Aug-2023 17:32

Commerce Commission Gives Clearance for Microsoft to Buy Activision
Posted 9-Aug-2023 12:09

Hisense New Zealand Unveils 2023 TV Line-up
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:18

Nespresso Introduces Vertuo Creatista and Vertuo Lattissima in New Zealand
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:06

Synology WRX560 Mesh Router ReviewÂ 
Posted 7-Aug-2023 17:23

Mastercard Refreshes Experience Center in Singapore
Posted 3-Aug-2023 08:41

Real-Time AI-powered Scam Detection at Your Fingertips: Norton Genie
Posted 2-Aug-2023 17:05

Norton Driver Updater Review
Posted 31-Jul-2023 16:44

Dyson V15s Detect Submarine Complete Is an All-In-One Wet and Dry Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:52

SAP Announces General Availability of Sovereign Cloud Capabilities in New Zealand and Australia
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:48

Samsung Announces Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Samsung Introduces Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 