is it always the same as 2D
We were at Makara Beach Wellington today which has 3/4G coverage from 2D but our WHM phones had no connection so I wonder why that is?
Should be - next time you could try swapping sim between devices, it may be the actual antenna of the devices causing the difference you're observing.
Anything I say is the ramblings of an ill informed, opinionated so-and-so, and not representative of any of my past, present or future employers, and is also probably best disregarded.
1 transmiiter 700Mhz and if your hardware does not support this band then you are out of luck
Thank you all for your replies
The 3 phones were a Samsung S21 FE 5G (my work phone), a Huawei Mate 8 (wifes) and an Apple SE 2020 (sons)
None got a VHM signal on 2,3 or 4G. I also sent a SMS from the S21 (via WHM) which wasn't received by the other 2 handsets
The S21 also has a Spark SIM which was ok but as said none got a signal or connection on WHM