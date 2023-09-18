Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2 degrees drops long lived idle connections?
#307086 18-Sep-2023 17:08
I'm another person who's now unintentionally 2degrees customer after being changed over from Myrepublic.

 

I noticed since the change that my ssh sessions drop after a while of inactivity.  It's annoying, I have multiple sessions open almost permanently for tunnelling to my servers. Easily resolved though, I set up a keepalive for them.

 

But since then I've realised it also causes issues with my Home Assistant setup, so I'm going to switch to someone else.

 

Is this a common tactic though? Should I expect this from other providers? Or does correlation not equal causation and I'm barking up the wrong tree?

 

 

Could it be related to CG-NAT what IP address range is your connection in?

 
 
 
 

My IP is 161.29.19.x

 

 

You could request a static for testing and see if the issue still happens



Why not use a VPN like Tailscale instead of a SSH tunnel?

 

There is also Mosh if you're just after a SSH Shell. This is better at auto recovering in the event of a connection.

 

But something you should see is if your public IP changes when this occurs. This will almost always drop a SSH connection.




