I'm another person who's now unintentionally 2degrees customer after being changed over from Myrepublic.

I noticed since the change that my ssh sessions drop after a while of inactivity. It's annoying, I have multiple sessions open almost permanently for tunnelling to my servers. Easily resolved though, I set up a keepalive for them.

But since then I've realised it also causes issues with my Home Assistant setup, so I'm going to switch to someone else.

Is this a common tactic though? Should I expect this from other providers? Or does correlation not equal causation and I'm barking up the wrong tree?