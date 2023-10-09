Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2D Mobile network issues today
mobiusnz

#309329 9-Oct-2023 11:43
Out of the blue today my mobile (iphone 12 mini - Ios 17.3) seems to be having issues - I suspect its 2D's end - I've rebooted the phone completely. Signal  strength is 4 bar and I never have any issues sitting at the same desk.

 

Just wondering if anyone else has had quirkiness today?

 

I've had people attempt to ring me and go direct to voicemail but I've had other calls come through from mobiles.

 

Whenever I call out I'm getting a massive period of silence before I start getting a ring sound. We're talking over 20 seconds of silence but then it'll begin ringing.

 

I'm on hold to them now as the Network Status page doesn't indicate any faults or maintenance scheduled in my area.

 

If it is my phone doing something I'm going to need to act but I can't really see what I'm seeing being a device issue?




Linux
  #3144544 9-Oct-2023 12:15
@mobiusnz Can you please let others know your location?

2d have 1800+ sites over New Zealand

Lots of planned work also if you check out the mobile status page!

 
 
 
 

  #3144547 9-Oct-2023 12:18
https://www.2degrees.nz/network-status

Edit: It will not be a handset issue try move to another location that you know your handset will be on another serving site and test again

mobiusnz

  #3144555 9-Oct-2023 12:42
Linux: Can you please let us know your location?

2d have 1800+ sites over New Zealand

 

Sorry - Christchurch - Just got off the phone with them - Weirdly Redirect if Busy was on which it shouldn't have been and she's turned that off but I'm still seeing 20 to 30 seconds of silence making calls out before I get a connection.

Just about to go for a drive so I'll give it a test when at my destination on a different tower just in case there is an issue with the tower but the 2D person didn't think so after her time spent talking to their engineer.

If it continues I'll get the sim into another device and see how it goes - Maybe the IOS 17 update has introduced an issue. Might have to look at some resets on the device.




Linux
  #3144563 9-Oct-2023 13:15
It is not related to the iOS 17.x update

mobiusnz

  #3144571 9-Oct-2023 13:45
Linux: It is not related to the iOS 17.x update


Well - I went for a drive about 5km away as the crow flies. After I finished I made some calls from the carpark and all calls went through almost instantaneously.

 

Now I'm back in the office and I've tried 0800225598 which is one of those that went through instantly while away and its back to 25 seconds of silence before connecting.

 

My money is on a fault with the cell site I'm on that hasn't really been raised as people making less calls than I do would probably just put it down to "one of those things".

I've just tried dialling one of my suppliers land line numbers and same thing - 20 second delay before its at their opening menu in their VOIP platform.

I might ring 2D back and report it so the engineers can investigate further - Its a real PITA for me though as its my office and whilst I don't like talking to clients its somewhat essential to making a living and calls coming in has been a little hit and miss to.

I imagine I'd be on the Sydenham 2D tower but there's one at the bottom of moorhouse Avenue that might have better line of sight to me and is only 100m or less further away.




Linux
  #3144593 9-Oct-2023 14:51
I am sure the NOC will pick up on the issue before a fault ticket gets to the correct team in 2degrees

mobiusnz

  #3144598 9-Oct-2023 14:59
Linux: I am sure the NOC will pick up on the issue before a fault ticket gets to the correct team in 2degrees


I'm pretty confident the issue was occurring here friday late afternoon early evening but when you make one or two calls and its laggy you just put it down as a network issue somewhere and move on. Its only when still happening today I thought more of it. Unfortunately I think I only made one phone call all weekend so hard to say for sure. I'll do a bit more spot checking tonight and see if calls are always instantaneous at home and if its still doing anything funny here in the morning I'll call again and see if I can convince the person I talk to to escalate things. My second call today she wanted time stamps for at least 3 calls - I'd only tried 2 and when I tried a 3rd time it worked. Its been hit and miss since.

 

 




