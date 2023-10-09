Out of the blue today my mobile (iphone 12 mini - Ios 17.3) seems to be having issues - I suspect its 2D's end - I've rebooted the phone completely. Signal strength is 4 bar and I never have any issues sitting at the same desk.

Just wondering if anyone else has had quirkiness today?

I've had people attempt to ring me and go direct to voicemail but I've had other calls come through from mobiles.

Whenever I call out I'm getting a massive period of silence before I start getting a ring sound. We're talking over 20 seconds of silence but then it'll begin ringing.

I'm on hold to them now as the Network Status page doesn't indicate any faults or maintenance scheduled in my area.

If it is my phone doing something I'm going to need to act but I can't really see what I'm seeing being a device issue?