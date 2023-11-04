For some time I have had a Qotom box running OPNsense (23.7.7) behind a Fritzbox from 2 degrees. (now Vocus)

This makes it all double-NATed and though it all works OK, it is a bit messy.

Trying to do away with the Fritzbox has proved harder than I had hoped.

I followed the advice of @l43a2 , @monolithNZZ and others with these settings -

WAN Connection Type: DHCP (Automatic IP/Dynamic IP/IP over Ethernet)

802.1Q: Enabled

VLAN ID (802.1Q): 10

802.1P (Priority): 0

IP Version: IPv4 or IPv6

MTU Size: 1492 or 1500

The options in OPNsense are -

I even tried entering my public IP address (I have static IPv4 and v6 addresses) but to no avail.

Is anyone here using OPNsense (or pfsense) on Vocus?