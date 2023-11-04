Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)Trying OPNsense to Vocus
decibel

273 posts

Ultimate Geek


#310595 4-Nov-2023 15:05
For some time I have had a Qotom box running OPNsense (23.7.7) behind a Fritzbox from 2 degrees. (now Vocus)
This makes it all double-NATed and though it all works OK, it is a bit messy.

 

Trying to do away with the Fritzbox has proved harder than I had hoped.
I followed the advice of @l43a2  , @monolithNZZ and others with these settings -

 

WAN Connection Type: DHCP (Automatic IP/Dynamic IP/IP over Ethernet)
    802.1Q: Enabled
    VLAN ID (802.1Q): 10
    802.1P (Priority): 0
    IP Version: IPv4 or IPv6
    MTU Size: 1492 or 1500

 

The options in OPNsense are - 

 

 

I even tried entering my public IP address (I have static IPv4 and v6 addresses) but to no avail.

 

Is anyone here using OPNsense (or pfsense) on Vocus?

 

Chills
23 posts

Geek


  #3155810 4-Nov-2023 16:01
What issue are you experiencing (is it not even connecting or something of the sorts?) and how long have you been having the issue?

 
 
 
 

decibel

273 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3155866 4-Nov-2023 16:52
Sorry - I cannot get an IP address from Vocus; just totally dead.

 

Plug the ISP's router back in and all comes alive.  

 

Have tried with and without VLAN ID 10

 

I suspect something in the settings of the OPNsense but I have tried everything I can think of.

Chills
23 posts

Geek


  #3155873 4-Nov-2023 17:23
Hmm, weird. I do know that usually IP Addresses won’t be assigned straight from the ONT hence the router. What’s your setup? (ONT > blah > blah etc)



Ruphus
391 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3155909 4-Nov-2023 18:51
After you created the VLAN in OPNsense, did you update the WAN assignment to use the new VLAN?

decibel

273 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3155920 4-Nov-2023 19:09
Chills: Hmm, weird. I do know that usually IP Addresses won’t be assigned straight from the ONT hence the router. What’s your setup? (ONT > blah > blah etc)

 

Original setup - 

 

ONT > Fritzbox > OPNsense > PC.                - this works fine, the connection between ONT and Fritzbox is set to VLAN ID 10

 

 

 

New setup -

 

ONT > OPNsense > PC                      - this does NOT work, the OPNsense box is set to VLAN ID 10.

MaxineN
Max
1276 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
One NZ
Subscriber

  #3155922 4-Nov-2023 19:12
You need to create your WAN interface but it needs to have nothing set (E.G none).

 

You then need to create your VLAN interface and attach it to your WAN interface.

 

You'll have a new VLAN interface in assignments where it's parented to your WAN. This is where you set your RSPs settings(I.E DHCP).

 

Then it should work.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

decibel

273 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3155923 4-Nov-2023 19:12
Ruphus:

 

After you created the VLAN in OPNsense, did you update the WAN assignment to use the new VLAN?

 

 

Yes, this is set under "Interfaces" > "Other types" > "VLAN"  and then added a new VLAN  with the Parent set to the WAN's ethernet port.

 

I am assuming that this is the only place where this needs to be set.



RunningMan
7882 posts

Uber Geek


  #3155924 4-Nov-2023 19:14
Has the entire 2D network been converted to using IPoE, or is the Fritz still using a PPPoE WAN connection? If so, try PPPoE instead of DHCP.

shanes
241 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3155931 4-Nov-2023 19:25
decibel:

 

Ruphus:

 

After you created the VLAN in OPNsense, did you update the WAN assignment to use the new VLAN?

 

 

Yes, this is set under "Interfaces" > "Other types" > "VLAN"  and then added a new VLAN  with the Parent set to the WAN's ethernet port.

 

I am assuming that this is the only place where this needs to be set.

 

 

 

 

Have you set the new VLAN as the wan Device under "Interfaces" > "Assignments"

 

 

shanes
241 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3155936 4-Nov-2023 19:29
decibel:

 

Ruphus:

 

After you created the VLAN in OPNsense, did you update the WAN assignment to use the new VLAN?

 

 

Yes, this is set under "Interfaces" > "Other types" > "VLAN"  and then added a new VLAN  with the Parent set to the WAN's ethernet port.

 

I am assuming that this is the only place where this needs to be set.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

decibel

273 posts

Ultimate Geek


#3155943 4-Nov-2023 19:44
shanes:

 

Have you set the new VLAN as the wan Device under "Interfaces" > "Assignments"

 

 

 

 

Thank you - I strongly suspect that this is the answer;  however, my wife has just arrived home and is currently on her computer.

 

There is no way on earth that I am going to get a chance to test this until tomorrow.  👍

 

 

decibel

273 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3155945 4-Nov-2023 19:45
MaxineN:

 

You need to create your WAN interface but it needs to have nothing set (E.G none).

 

You then need to create your VLAN interface and attach it to your WAN interface.

 

You'll have a new VLAN interface in assignments where it's parented to your WAN. This is where you set your RSPs settings(I.E DHCP).

 

Then it should work.

 

 

Thank you Maxine.

Chills
23 posts

Geek


  #3155970 4-Nov-2023 20:50
RunningMan:

 

Has the entire 2D network been converted to using IPoE, or is the Fritz still using a PPPoE WAN connection? If so, try PPPoE instead of DHCP.

 

 

 

 

The old system is still using PPPoE, however the new system is IPoE. Customers are getting migrated daily, slowly phasing out the old system.

 

 

 

For OP: To find out if you're on the old or new system, you would've received an email mentioning "We've made some upgrades" and your account number will end in 25.

decibel

273 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3156250 5-Nov-2023 14:36
Thank you everyone; as several of you suspected, I had not updated the WAN assignment to use the new VLAN.

 

Also, had to nudge it to auto-detect the new upstream gateway.

 

All go and WAF remains high.

 

 

